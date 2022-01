The two winners will split the jackpot. Each could opt for the lump sum option of $225.1 million, or take $316.3 million over many years, before taxes. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- After nearly 40 consecutive drawings without a winner, two people in California and Wisconsin finally ended the streak Wednesday night by hitting the $632 million Powerball Jackpot. A number of ticket-buyers have come close since the last jackpot was won in October, but two lucky people hit all six numbers in Wednesday night's drawing -- 6, 14, 25, 33, 46 and Powerball 17.

The unidentified winners are recipients of the seventh-largest pot in Powerball history.

They will split the prize. Each ticket is worth a lump sum option of $225.1 million, or $316.3 million over many years.

After no ticket won the pot in Monday's drawing, Powerball said the total amount would rise to $575 million. But because so many people bought tickets, the pot soared past $632 million.

There were also several other big winners on Wednesday.

"Some of the top-winning tickets included twelve Match 5 tickets worth $1 million each sold in Arizona, California, Florida (3), Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, New Jersey, New York (2), and Texas," Powerball said in a statement. "There were also two Match 5 + Power Play tickets worth $2 million each sold in Florida and Georgia."

The largest Powerball jackpot in history -- worth $1.586 billion -- was claimed by three people six years ago.