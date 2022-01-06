N.Y. man charged with acting as Egyptian foreign agent

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- A New York man was arrested Thursday on charges he acted and conspired to act as a foreign agent in the United States, the Justice Department announced.

Prosecutors accused 39-year-old Pierre Girgis of acting "as an agent of the Egyptian government without notifying the U.S. attorney general."

Advertisement

The law stipulates foreign agents in the United States must notify the attorney general.

Court filings contend Girgis, who was living in Manhattan, was directed by the Egyptian government to track and obtain "information regarding political opponents of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi."

RELATED Egypt hands down prison sentences to three activists in 2011 uprising

Girgis faces one count of conspiring to act as an agent of a foreign government without notifying the attorney general, which carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison, as well as one count of acting as an agent of a foreign government without notifying the attorney general. The second charge carries a maximum prison sentence of 10 years.

The indictment accuses him of using connections with U.S. law enforcement agencies to collect privileged information at the direction of the Egyptian government.

"The Department of Justice will not allow agents of foreign governments to operate in the United States to pursue and collect information about critics of those governments," said Assistant Attorney General for National Security Matthew G. Olsen in a statement.

Advertisement

"Working at the direction of the Egyptian government, Girgis agreed to target its perceived critics located in the United States. This indictment begins the process of holding him accountable for his actions in contravention of our laws and values."

A statement from the Justice Department says Girgis' activities were initially discovered in May 2018. At that point, officials uncovered encrypted messages between him and multiple members of the Egyptian government.

It goes on to say that in 2019, Egyptian officials asked Girgis to use his contacts in order to allow them to attend law enforcement training in New York.

The case is being investigated by the FBI's Counterintelligence Division and New York Field Office.

"Agents of foreign countries are required to register with our government for a good reason - they often act in their home country's interests and against those of the United States," said Assistant Director in Charge Michael J. Driscoll of the FBI's New York Field Office.

"We allege Mr. Girgis sent non-public information back to Egypt for the benefit of the Egyptian government. Mr. Girgis broke our laws, and we must hold him accountable."

Girgis' LinkedIn profile lists him as having worked for as a vice president for Capital One since 2016.