Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 6, 2022 / 1:02 PM

Father of missing N.H. girl charged with assault over reports of abuse

By Sommer Brokaw
Father of missing N.H. girl charged with assault over reports of abuse
Adam Montgomery has been charged with second-degree felony assault, two misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of a child and one count of interference with custody.  Photo courtesy Manchester Police Department/Facebook

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Authorities in New Hampshire have arrested the father of a young girl who's been missing for two years and have also filed unrelated criminal charges against the man's estranged wife.

Seven-year-old Harmony Montgomery has not been seen since 2019 and police arrested her father, Adam, this week in connection to the disappearance.

Advertisement

Montgomery's brother notified police after Montgomery told him that he'd given the child a black eye and "bashed her around his house."

Montgomery, 31, has been charged with second-degree felony assault, two misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of a child and one count of interference with custody, according to court documents.

Harmony has not been located and authorities are asking for the public's help in finding the child.

The girl's biological mother, Crystal Sorey, lost custody in 2018 in part because of a substance abuse issue. She called police in November after she wasn't able to track down Montgomery or the girl.

New Hampshire's child services division told police late last month that it also could not locate Harmony.

Montgomery's estranged wife, Kayla, was also arrested this week on a felony charge of welfare fraud.

Advertisement

Officials say that Kayla Montgomery unlawfully received $1,500 in food stamp benefits between 2019 and 2021 because she was still claiming Harmony as a dependent.

Read More

Police name suspect in shooting death of rapper Young Dolph Mafia fugitive arrested in Spain, spotted on Google Street View Italian doctor arrested for giving COVID-19 vaccine documents to unvaccinated patients Police arrest 19-year-old in Mall of America shooting U.S. Marshals recover 5 teens, arrest 30 in New Orleans during monthslong operation

Latest Headlines

Navy releases 20 entry-level sailors for not getting vaccinated
U.S. News // 28 minutes ago
Navy releases 20 entry-level sailors for not getting vaccinated
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- The Navy released 20 sailors from duty Wednesday for their continued refusal to take a coronavirus vaccine.
Robot, flying car, beermaker among innovations on tap at CES
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Robot, flying car, beermaker among innovations on tap at CES
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- A humanoid robots, a flying car and a gadget for improved beer-making at home are among the tech innovations on display Thursday at the annual CES in Las Vegas.
207,000 U.S. workers file new unemployment claims
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
207,000 U.S. workers file new unemployment claims
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- A little more than 200,000 U.S. workers have filed new unemployment claims, the Labor Department said Thursday in its weekly report.
Macy's to close several U.S. locations soon as part of optimization plan
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Macy's to close several U.S. locations soon as part of optimization plan
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Macy's has announced several additional U.S. locations that it plans to close in the early part of 2022 as part of an optimization plan.
One year after Jan. 6 attack, investigators and Americans still looking for accountability
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
One year after Jan. 6 attack, investigators and Americans still looking for accountability
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- One year after the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, hundreds of people face criminal charges, Congress is working to dissect the events that led to the insurrection and Americans remain divided in their view of the events.
On anniversary of Jan. 6 attack, Biden says Trump 'held dagger at throat of America'
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
On anniversary of Jan. 6 attack, Biden says Trump 'held dagger at throat of America'
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden criticized former President Donald Trump on Thursday during an address to commemorate the anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol a year ago.
After 39 winless drawings, 2 in California and Wisconsin claim $632M jackpot
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
After 39 winless drawings, 2 in California and Wisconsin claim $632M jackpot
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- After nearly 40 consecutive drawings without a winner, two people in California and Wisconsin finally ended the streak Wednesday night by hitting the $632 million Powerball Jackpot.
Dog hailed a hero after leading N.H. police to hypothermic owner after truck crash
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Dog hailed a hero after leading N.H. police to hypothermic owner after truck crash
A dog is being hailed a hero after it led New Hampshire police to the mangled truck its owner had been driving with a friend when he crashed.
Federal appeals court to hear narrow challenge to Texas abortion law
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Federal appeals court to hear narrow challenge to Texas abortion law
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Texas' new abortion law returns Friday to a federal appeals court, where judges will consider whether state medical licensing officials can discipline doctors and nurses for performing abortions after about 6 weeks.
U.S. arrests Italian man over scheme to steal unpublished books
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
U.S. arrests Italian man over scheme to steal unpublished books
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Authorities in New York have arrested an Italian citizen accused of impersonating publishing industry professionals in order to steal hundreds of unpublished manuscripts including novels by well-known authors.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Mayo Clinic fires 700 employees who refused COVID-19 vaccine mandate
Mayo Clinic fires 700 employees who refused COVID-19 vaccine mandate
Dog hailed a hero after leading N.H. police to hypothermic owner after truck crash
Dog hailed a hero after leading N.H. police to hypothermic owner after truck crash
Mafia fugitive arrested in Spain, spotted on Google Street View
Mafia fugitive arrested in Spain, spotted on Google Street View
On anniversary of Jan. 6 attack, Biden says Trump 'held dagger at throat of America'
On anniversary of Jan. 6 attack, Biden says Trump 'held dagger at throat of America'
Arizona police officer who shot, killed man in wheelchair fired
Arizona police officer who shot, killed man in wheelchair fired
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement