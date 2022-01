The new round of closures is the latest part of an optimization plan the chain announced two years ago, which aims to close about 125 U.S. locations. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Macy's has announced several additional U.S. locations that it plans to close in the early part of 2022 as part of an optimization plan. The department store chain specified six Macy's locations and one Bloomingdale's location that will close between now and April. Advertisement

The Macy's stores planned for closure are located in Alabama, California, Colorado and Missouri. The Bloomingdale's location is in Texas. Two locations are being closed in Colorado.

The new round of closures is the latest as part of an optimization plan the chain announced two years ago. That plan aims to close about 125 locations.

Macy's has more than 500 U.S. locations.

The chain first announced the plan in early 2020 and then a list of closures a year ago.