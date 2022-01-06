Watch Live
President Joe Biden makes public remarks on one-year anniversary of Jan. 6 attack on U.S. Capitol
Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 6, 2022 / 7:21 AM

Watch live: Biden makes remarks about one-year anniversary of Jan. 6 riots

By Clyde Hughes
1/5
Watch live: Biden makes remarks about one-year anniversary of Jan. 6 riots
President Joe Biden is seen during a meeting on Monday in the South Court Auditorium in the White House complex in Washington, D.C. On Thursday, he will give public remarks on the one-year anniversary of the Capitol assault. Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will criticize former President Donald Trump on Thursday during an address to commemorate the anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol a year ago.

Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are both scheduled to make public remarks at the National Statuary Hall at the Capitol, the building that was overrun by extremist Trump supporters in an effort to disrupt the Electoral College vote confirming Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential election.

Advertisement

Since then, the FBI has arrested more than 700 people in connection with the breach of the Capitol.

Biden and Harris are scheduled to speak at 9 a.m. EST.

RELATED Court records: Jan. 6 select committee subpoenaed Mike Lindell's phone records

"The president is going to speak to the truth of what happened, not the lies that some have spread since, and the peril it posed to the rule of law and our system of democratic governance," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement on Wednesday.

"I'd also note that President Biden has been clear-eyed about the threat the former president represents to our democracy and how the former president constantly works to undermine basic American values and rule of law."

Advertisement

According to excerpts released by the White House ahead of the speech, Biden will pose the question of whether the United States will become a country that will accept "political violence as a norm."

RELATED Chief says U.S. Capitol Police better prepared 1 year after Jan. 6 attack

"And so at this moment we must decide what kind of nation we are going to be," Biden will say, according to the excerpts. "Are we going to be a nation where we allow partisan election officials to overturn the legally expressed will of the people?

"Are we going to be a nation that lives not by the light of the truth but in the shadow of lies? We cannot allow ourselves to be that kind of nation. The way forward is to recognize the truth and to live by it."

Psaki added that Biden believes that what happened on Jan. 6, 2021, is representative of Trump's four years in office.

RELATED Attorney General Merrick Garland: Our actions related to Jan. 6 not over

"President Biden has, of course, spoken repeatedly about how the former president abused his office, undermined the Constitution, and ignored his oath to the American people in an effort to amass more power for himself and his allies," Psaki said.

"He sees Jan. 6 as a tragic culmination of what those four years under President Trump did to our country, and they reflected the importance to the president of winning what he has called many times, and you've heard him call many times, the soul -- the 'battle for the soul of our nation.'"

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

One year after Jan. 6 attack, investigators and Americans still looking for accountability
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
One year after Jan. 6 attack, investigators and Americans still looking for accountability
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- One year after the Jan. 6 riots hundreds of people face criminal charges, Congress is working to dissect the events that led to the insurrections and Americans remain divided in their view of the events.
U.S. arrests Italian man over scheme to steal unpublished books
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. arrests Italian man over scheme to steal unpublished books
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Authorities in New York have arrested an Italian citizen accused of impersonating publishing industry professionals in order to steal hundreds of unpublished manuscripts including novels by well-known authors.
Rep. Rashida Tlaib to run for re-election in Michigan's new 12th district
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Rep. Rashida Tlaib to run for re-election in Michigan's new 12th district
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Rep. Rashida Tlaib has announced that she will run for re-election in Michigan's newly created 12th Congressional District.
Police name suspect in shooting death of rapper Young Dolph
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Police name suspect in shooting death of rapper Young Dolph
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Authorities in Tennessee have identified the suspect in November's shooting death of rapper Young Dolph at a Memphis bakery as 23-year-old Justin Johnson.
Court records: Jan. 6 select committee subpoenaed Mike Lindell's phone records
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Court records: Jan. 6 select committee subpoenaed Mike Lindell's phone records
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- The select committee investigating last year's Jan. 6 siege of the Capitol building has subpoenaed the phone records of Mike Lindell, the chief executive of MyPillow and an ally to former President Donald Trump.
Treasury Department announces sanctions on Bosnian Serb leader
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Treasury Department announces sanctions on Bosnian Serb leader
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- The Treasury Department on Wednesday announced sanctions against Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik and a television station linked to him with sanctions for a secessionist bid that could destabilize the fragile country.
12 dead, including 8 children, after Philadelphia house fire
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
12 dead, including 8 children, after Philadelphia house fire
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Twelve people, including eight children, died on Wednesday when fire broke out at a row house in Philadelphia's Fairmount neighborhood, officials said.
Bureau of Prisons Director Michael Carvajal to resign
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Bureau of Prisons Director Michael Carvajal to resign
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Michael Carvajal, director of the Federal Bureau of Prisons, is retiring after three decades with the agency.
Arizona police officer who shot, killed man in wheelchair fired
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Arizona police officer who shot, killed man in wheelchair fired
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- The Tucson Police Department on Wednesday announced that officer Ryan Remington had been officially fired after he shot and killed a man in a motorized wheelchair in November.
Storms to raise risk of avalanches in Pacific Northwest
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Storms to raise risk of avalanches in Pacific Northwest
Rain and snow that were ongoing Wednesday will increase in coverage and intensity by Wednesday night and could result in travel impacts, particularly in higher elevations.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Mayo Clinic fires 700 employees who refused COVID-19 vaccine mandate
Mayo Clinic fires 700 employees who refused COVID-19 vaccine mandate
Attorney General Merrick Garland: Our actions related to Jan. 6 not over
Attorney General Merrick Garland: Our actions related to Jan. 6 not over
British publisher ordered to pay Meghan Markle about $1 in privacy case
British publisher ordered to pay Meghan Markle about $1 in privacy case
Mafia fugitive arrested in Spain, spotted on Google Street View
Mafia fugitive arrested in Spain, spotted on Google Street View
In-person classes canceled in Chicago after teachers vote against returning
In-person classes canceled in Chicago after teachers vote against returning
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement