Watch live: Biden makes remarks about one-year anniversary of Jan. 6 riots

President Joe Biden is seen during a meeting on Monday in the South Court Auditorium in the White House complex in Washington, D.C. On Thursday, he will give public remarks on the one-year anniversary of the Capitol assault. Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will criticize former President Donald Trump on Thursday during an address to commemorate the anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol a year ago. Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are both scheduled to make public remarks at the National Statuary Hall at the Capitol, the building that was overrun by extremist Trump supporters in an effort to disrupt the Electoral College vote confirming Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential election. Advertisement

Since then, the FBI has arrested more than 700 people in connection with the breach of the Capitol.

Biden and Harris are scheduled to speak at 9 a.m. EST.

"The president is going to speak to the truth of what happened, not the lies that some have spread since, and the peril it posed to the rule of law and our system of democratic governance," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement on Wednesday.

"I'd also note that President Biden has been clear-eyed about the threat the former president represents to our democracy and how the former president constantly works to undermine basic American values and rule of law."

According to excerpts released by the White House ahead of the speech, Biden will pose the question of whether the United States will become a country that will accept "political violence as a norm."

"And so at this moment we must decide what kind of nation we are going to be," Biden will say, according to the excerpts. "Are we going to be a nation where we allow partisan election officials to overturn the legally expressed will of the people?

"Are we going to be a nation that lives not by the light of the truth but in the shadow of lies? We cannot allow ourselves to be that kind of nation. The way forward is to recognize the truth and to live by it."

Psaki added that Biden believes that what happened on Jan. 6, 2021, is representative of Trump's four years in office.

"President Biden has, of course, spoken repeatedly about how the former president abused his office, undermined the Constitution, and ignored his oath to the American people in an effort to amass more power for himself and his allies," Psaki said.

"He sees Jan. 6 as a tragic culmination of what those four years under President Trump did to our country, and they reflected the importance to the president of winning what he has called many times, and you've heard him call many times, the soul -- the 'battle for the soul of our nation.'"