Robot, flying car, beermaker among innovations on tap at CES

Attendees take a closer view of Ameca, touted as the world's most advanced human-shaped robot, during the 2022 International CES at the Sands Convention Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday. Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- A humanoid robots, a flying car and a gadget for improved beer-making at home are among the tech innovations on display Thursday at the annual CES in Las Vegas. The consumer electronics showcase, which runs through Friday, is back in person after being held "virtually" last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Advertisement

Here's a rundown of some of the new gadgets on display:

Ameca the robot

Ameca is touted as the worlds' most advanced human-shaped robot. It can perform a range of human-like facial expressions. Created by United Kingdom-based Engineered Arts, Ameca's head has17 individual motors inside to control its movements and expressions. It's being shown to crowds for the first time at CES. The company says it will be at least 10 years before the bot is available for household service.

Electric snow-bike

An electric snow-bike, designed by Moonbikes, was created by Nicolas Muron in 2015 as he visited his grandparent's home in the French Alps during winter. The silent bike, with a top speed of 26 mph, is meant to be a more environmentally friendly alternative to snowmobiles.

Advertisement

RELATED Chrysler unveils Airflow electric vehicle concept at CES show in Las Vegas

Training robot

The Pedia-Roid is a training robot for first responders that simulates human emotions. It can also realistically simulate the jittery movements of a child who is reluctant to receive treatment, or a sudden change in medical condition.

Home beer maker

RELATED Samsung to release new TVs that allow users to trade NFTs

The Beermakr is a compact appliance that uses the latest technology to create a closed and insulated environment for quick, automated home beer-making. The machine was used last year to win the National Homebrew competition. Its creators have been featured on Shark Tank.

Flying racecar

The Skydrive flying car comes from a Japanese startup, which describes it as the culmination of its expertise in drone technologies and aerodynamic engineering. It is an ultra-compact, zero-emission flying vehicle that takes off and lands vertically.

Hyundai also brought its "metamobility" concept to the Vegas tech show. It involves expanding the human reach with "companion robots.".

More than 200 auto, transportation and vehicle tech companies are part of CES 2022. GM, BMW and Mercedes used virtual presentations to unveil their new concepts due to COVID-19.

Advertisement

GM CEO Mary Barra presented the 2024 Chevy Silverado EV, calling it a revolutionary vehicle that will disrupt the electric vehicle market.

She said it will offer a mix of capability, performance, safety and design that will catapult the electric truck into a category of its own. It's set for sale in 2023.

Highlights from CES in Las Vegas