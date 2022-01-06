Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 6, 2022 / 4:13 PM

BMW shows off color-changing exterior paint on iX Flow at CES

By Sommer Brokaw

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- BMW showcased color-changing exterior paint on its all-electric iX Flow concept SUV at the annual Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

The color change to the body surface from black to white to shades of grey was made possible due to electrophoretic technology, BMW said in a statement on the display.

Advertisement

"Digital experiences won't just be limited to displays in the future," Frank Weber, board member of Management of BMW AG for Development in the statement.

"There will be more and more melding of the real and virtual. With the BMW iX Flow, we are bringing the car body to life," Weber said.

RELATED Robot, flying car, beermaker among innovations on tap at CES

Specially formed wrapping has been tailored to the exterior surface of the SUV to enable the E-Ink technology to change the car's color at the press of a button, CNN and Bloomberg reported.

"Electrophoretic coloring is based on a technology developed by E Ink that is most well known from the displays used in eReaders," BMW explained in a statement. "The surface coating of the BMW iX Flow featuring E Ink contains many millions of microcapsules, with a diameter equivalent to the thickness of a human hair."

Advertisement

"Each of these microcapsules contains negatively charged white pigments and positively charged black pigments. Depending on the chosen setting, stimulation by means of an electrical field causes either the white or the black pigments to collect the surface of the microcapsule, giving the car body the desired shade," BMW said.

RELATED Concept cars, new phones, health gadgets highlight shortened, in-person CES

The German car manufacturer presented the showcase at CES 2022 Wednesday.

Adrian van Hooydonk, BMW's head of design, referred to the iX Flow concept as "an advanced research and design project," in the company statement.

The statement cited advantages of the color change, including adaptability to seasonal changes, such as the ability of a white surface to absorb less heat in the summer, and a black surface to absorb more of the sun's warmth in the winter.

RELATED Chrysler unveils Airflow electric vehicle concept at CES show in Las Vegas

Stella Clarke, project leader for the iX Flow, cited decision-making as another advantage.

"This gives the driver the freedom to express different facets of their personality or even their enjoyment of change outwardly, and to redefine this each time they sit into their car," Clarke said in the statement.

The company previously announced a My Modes feature in iDrive 8 for iX SUV, and i4 sedan.

This will allow drivers to tailor ambient lighting in the interior, the design of dashboard displays and steering feel and throttle response, among other features, to their personal preferences.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Congress marks Jan. 6 anniversary with speeches, moment of silence
U.S. News // 33 minutes ago
Congress marks Jan. 6 anniversary with speeches, moment of silence
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Members of Congress marked the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol on Thursday with remembrances, moments of silence and even a performance by the "Hamilton" cast.
On anniversary of Jan. 6 attack, Biden says Trump 'held dagger at throat of America'
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
On anniversary of Jan. 6 attack, Biden says Trump 'held dagger at throat of America'
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden criticized former President Donald Trump on Thursday during an address to commemorate the anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol a year ago.
Gallup: U.S. air travel still down as working adults curtail trips
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Gallup: U.S. air travel still down as working adults curtail trips
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- U.S. air travel remains subdued, with 38% of adults flying in 2021 -- down from up to 48% in 2015, Gallup said in a survey released Thursday.
U.S. trade deficit jumped to $80.2 billion in November
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. trade deficit jumped to $80.2 billion in November
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis said Thursday the U.S. trade deficit jumped from $67.2 billion in October to $80.2 billion in November.
Classes at Chicago schools canceled for 2nd day over teachers union impasse
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Classes at Chicago schools canceled for 2nd day over teachers union impasse
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Chicago Public School canceled classes again Thursday after the district and teachers union failed to agree on whether to allow remote learning during a spike in COVID-19 cases.
Kamala Harris names Jamal Simmons as communications director
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Kamala Harris names Jamal Simmons as communications director
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris has chosen Jamal Simmons, a veteran communications aide among Democrats, to be her communications director on Thursday.
Navy releases 20 entry-level sailors for not getting vaccinated
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Navy releases 20 entry-level sailors for not getting vaccinated
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- The Navy released 20 sailors from duty Wednesday for their continued refusal to take a coronavirus vaccine.
Robot, flying car, beermaker among innovations on tap at CES
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Robot, flying car, beermaker among innovations on tap at CES
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- A humanoid robots, a flying car and a gadget for improved beer-making at home are among the tech innovations on display Thursday at the annual CES in Las Vegas.
Father of missing N.H. girl charged with assault over reports of abuse
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Father of missing N.H. girl charged with assault over reports of abuse
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Authorities in New Hampshire have arrested the father of a young girl who's been missing for two years and have also filed unrelated criminal charges against the man's estranged wife.
207,000 U.S. workers file new unemployment claims
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
207,000 U.S. workers file new unemployment claims
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- A little more than 200,000 U.S. workers have filed new unemployment claims, the Labor Department said Thursday in its weekly report.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Mayo Clinic fires 700 employees who refused COVID-19 vaccine mandate
Mayo Clinic fires 700 employees who refused COVID-19 vaccine mandate
Dog hailed a hero after leading N.H. police to hypothermic owner after truck crash
Dog hailed a hero after leading N.H. police to hypothermic owner after truck crash
Storms to raise risk of avalanches in Pacific Northwest
Storms to raise risk of avalanches in Pacific Northwest
On anniversary of Jan. 6 attack, Biden says Trump 'held dagger at throat of America'
On anniversary of Jan. 6 attack, Biden says Trump 'held dagger at throat of America'
Arizona police officer who shot, killed man in wheelchair fired
Arizona police officer who shot, killed man in wheelchair fired
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement