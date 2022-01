InHome was launched in 2019. Walmart said it plans to hire 3,000 more workers for the program and expand its delivery fleet. File Photo by Ken Wolter/Shutterstock

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Retailer Walmart announced Wednesday that it's expanding its InHome grocery delivery service to 30 million homes nationwide, which delivers items straight to customers' refrigerators. Previously, the service was rolled out for about 6 million homes. Walmart plans to reach 30 million by the end of 2022. Advertisement

Customers who use the service make their orders using a dedicated app and Walmart employees make the deliveries using a onetime access code that lets them into a buyer's home. The entire delivery is recorded on video with a camera attached to the employee's vest.

"We've been operating InHome in select markets over the last two years and have found it is a perfect solution for customers who want to live their lives without worrying about making it to the store or being home to accept a delivery," Walmart executive Tom Ward said in a statement.

"Identifying ways to help our customers save time and money is our purpose."

InHome was launched in 2019. Walmart said it plans to hire 3,000 more workers for the program and expand its delivery fleet.

Amazon announced a similar program last year, In-Garage Delivery, in which employees leave the groceries in customers' garages.

Advertisement