Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 5, 2022 / 8:40 AM

U.S. added 807,000 private jobs in December, more than twice the number expected

By UPI Staff
U.S. added 807,000 private jobs in December, more than twice the number expected
Construction crews work on a stadium project in St. Louis, Mo. Wednesday's private jobs report said that more than 800,000 hires were made during the month of December. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Private companies in the United States added more than 800,000 jobs during the month of December, an amount more than twice what analysts expected.

ADP and Moody's Analytics said in their monthly report on Wednesday that private employers made about 807,000 hires last month.

Advertisement

Most experts projected the report would show around 380,000 new jobs.

According to the report, larger businesses -- those with more than 500 employees -- made the most hires, about 389,000. Medium-sized businesses made 214,000 and smaller businesses about 204,000.

RELATED Record 4.5 million U.S. workers quit their jobs in November, figures show

"December's job market strengthened as the fallout from the Delta [coronavirus] variant faded and Omicron's impact had yet to be seen," Nela Richardson, ADP chief economist, said in a statement.

"Job gains were broad-based, as goods producers added the strongest reading of the year, while service providers dominated growth."

The Charging Bull Statue is seen in New York City. Wednesday's private jobs report showed many more hires in December than analysts projected. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

The services sector was responsible for most of the growth, almost 670,000 jobs, particularly in leisure and hospitality. The goods-producing sector added close to 140,000, with manufacturing contributing more than half of that figure.

Advertisement
RELATED Report: Almost 4,800 U.S. workers died on the job in 2020 -- or 13 per day

The report noted, however, that private job growth for all of 2021 fell short of prepandemic levels.

"December's job growth brought the fourth quarter average to 625,000, surpassing the 514,000 average for the year. While job gains eclipsed 6 million in 2021, private sector payrolls are still nearly 4 million jobs short of pre-COVID-19 levels."

The report from ADP and Moody's came two days before the Labor Department issues its official December jobs report. Most analysts expect that report, which includes the public sector, to show about 400,000 new jobs.

RELATED Dow Jones rises 214 points, hits record in mixed day of trading

Wednesday's report may signal a better-than-expected Labor report on Friday. Job growth in November was about 210,000, which was less than half what economists had expected.

Latest Headlines

Concept cars, new phones, health gadgets highlight shortened, in-person CES
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Concept cars, new phones, health gadgets highlight shortened, in-person CES
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- The Consumer Electronics Show returns to in-person exhibits Wednesday for its 2022 event in Las Vegas, but will shutter a day earlier due to an uptick in COVID-19 cases driven by the Omicron variant.
Walmart expands direct in-home grocery delivery service to 30M in U.S.
U.S. News // 45 minutes ago
Walmart expands direct in-home grocery delivery service to 30M in U.S.
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Retailer Walmart announced Wednesday that it's expanding its InHome grocery delivery service to 30 million homes nationwide, which delivers items straight to customers' refrigerators.
Chrysler unveils Airflow electric vehicle concept at CES show in Las Vegas
U.S. News // 56 minutes ago
Chrysler unveils Airflow electric vehicle concept at CES show in Las Vegas
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Chrysler's foray into the electric vehicle industry took shape on Wednesday with the introduction of the Chrysler Airflow, which was unveiled at the CES 2022 convention in Las Vegas.
In-person classes canceled in Chicago after teachers vote against returning
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
In-person classes canceled in Chicago after teachers vote against returning
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Hundreds of thousands of students in Chicago will not go to school on Wednesday after the Chicago Teachers Union voted for remote learning because of what it calls inadequate COVID-19 and Omicron protections.
Maryland declares state of emergency as it enters 'most challenging time of the pandemic'
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Maryland declares state of emergency as it enters 'most challenging time of the pandemic'
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan declared state of emergency to aid overwhelmed health workers and hospitals combat surging COVID-19 cases ahead of what he said will be the state's most challenging period of the pandemic.
Rep. Brenda Lawrence becomes 25th Democrat to not seek re-election
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Rep. Brenda Lawrence becomes 25th Democrat to not seek re-election
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Rep. Brenda Lawrence of Michigan has announced she is retiring from Congress at the end of her term, becoming the latest Democrat to add their name to the growing list not seeking re-election in January.
Despite pushback, CDC does not require negative COVID-19 test to end isolation
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Despite pushback, CDC does not require negative COVID-19 test to end isolation
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released guidance that maintained its stance that a negative COVID-19 test is not required for an individual to end their period of isolation.
Father, son plead guilty to Jan. 6 Capitol charges
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Father, son plead guilty to Jan. 6 Capitol charges
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- A father and son duo face up to five years in prison after they pleaded guilty Tuesday to federal charges stemming from the Jan. 6, 2021, siege of the Capitol building.
Judge in Prince Andrew sex abuse case says decision to proceed will be made 'soon'
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Judge in Prince Andrew sex abuse case says decision to proceed will be made 'soon'
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- A federal judge appeared to thwart a slew of arguments by the defense of Prince Andrew seeking to dismiss a lawsuit by a woman who says the Duke of York raped her when she was a minor.
Texas sues Biden administration over vaccine mandate for National Guard
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Texas sues Biden administration over vaccine mandate for National Guard
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- In the state's latest push against federal vaccine mandates, Gov. Greg Abbott is suing the Biden administration for requiring Texas Army National Guard members to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Powerful 6.1-magnitude earthquake strikes near islands south of Japan
Powerful 6.1-magnitude earthquake strikes near islands south of Japan
'Jeopardy!' champion Amy Schneider says she's fine after robbery
'Jeopardy!' champion Amy Schneider says she's fine after robbery
Lithuanian president says opening 'Taiwanese' office was a mistake
Lithuanian president says opening 'Taiwanese' office was a mistake
Biden predicts 'challenging' weeks as U.S. hits daily record for COVID-19 cases
Biden predicts 'challenging' weeks as U.S. hits daily record for COVID-19 cases
Tesla opens new showroom in Xinjiang, drawing criticism
Tesla opens new showroom in Xinjiang, drawing criticism
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement