U.S. News
Jan. 5, 2022 / 12:23 PM

U.S. mortgage applications declined by nearly 3% in final week of 2021

By Clyde Hughes
Wednesday's report said that the FHA share of all applications increased from 8.5% to 9.2% in the final week of 2021, while the VA share remained essentially flat. File Photo by Alexis C. Glenn/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Mortgage applications nationwide dipped to 2.7% in the final week of 2021 amid an ongoing rise in interest rates, an industry report said Wednesday.

The Mortgage Bankers Association observed the decline in its weekly survey.

The MBA also noted that over the same time period the average interest rate for 30-year fixed mortgages rose slightly from 3.31% to 3.33%.

"Mortgage rates continued to creep higher over the past two weeks, as markets maintained an optimistic view of the economy," Joel Kan, MBA associate vice president of economic and industry forecasting, said in a statement.

"The higher rates to close 2021 caused refinance activity to decrease 2.2%. Refinance demand continues to dwindle, as many borrowers refinanced in 2020, and in early 2021 -- when mortgage rates were around 40 basis points lower."

Kan said the purchase market also finished the year on a downward trend, showing its worst week since October.

"Even though average loan sizes were lower, home-price appreciation remains at very high levels," Kan added. "Despite supply and affordability challenges, 2021 was a record year for purchase originations."

The report said the FHA share of applications increased from 8.5% to 9.2%, while the VA share remained essentially flat.

