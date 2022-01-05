Watch live: AG Merrick Garland gives update on Jan. 6 investigation

Attorney General Merrick Garland is expected to give an update on the Justice Department's Jan. 6 investigation. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland will give an update Wednesday on the Justice Department's investigation into the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, almost one year to the day after pro-Donald Trump extremists forced their way into the building. The deadly attack at the Capitol was intended to reject certification of then-President-elect Joe Biden, but only delayed the counting of Electoral College votes. Advertisement

Over the past year, the Justice Department and a House select committee have been investigating the assault to assign blame and punish the perpetrators.

Garland is scheduled to give his update at 2 p.m. EST.

Garland will update the American people on the department's efforts to "hold accountable those responsible," according to The Washington Post. The department said Garland will not address specific people or charges.

Officials say more than 725 people have been arrested so far in connection with the Jan. 6 attack. Of the group, 145 have pleaded guilty to various federal charges.

Advertisement

"Under the continued leadership of the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia and the FBI's Washington field office, the investigation and prosecution of those responsible for the attack continue to move forward at an unprecedented speed and scale," the department said, according to The Hill.

"The Department of Justice's resolve to hold accountable those who committed crimes on Jan. 6, 2021, has not, and will not, wane."

Earlier Wednesday, U.S. Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger appeared before the Senate rules committee to update lawmakers on reforms made to his department since the attack a year ago.

"No law enforcement agency can be effective if its officers are unprepared," he said. "Preparation cannot be achieved without training. Thus, training is a top priority for the department.

"However, we cannot afford to be complacent. I have asked a lot of the entire department and will continue to press for more."