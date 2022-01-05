Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 5, 2022 / 11:19 AM

Watch live: AG Merrick Garland gives update on Jan. 6 investigation

By Clyde Hughes
Watch live: AG Merrick Garland gives update on Jan. 6 investigation
Attorney General Merrick Garland is expected to give an update on the Justice Department's Jan. 6 investigation. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland will give an update Wednesday on the Justice Department's investigation into the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, almost one year to the day after pro-Donald Trump extremists forced their way into the building.

The deadly attack at the Capitol was intended to reject certification of then-President-elect Joe Biden, but only delayed the counting of Electoral College votes.

Advertisement

Over the past year, the Justice Department and a House select committee have been investigating the assault to assign blame and punish the perpetrators.

Garland is scheduled to give his update at 2 p.m. EST.

RELATED Chief says U.S. Capitol Police better prepared 1 year after Jan. 6 attack

Garland will update the American people on the department's efforts to "hold accountable those responsible," according to The Washington Post. The department said Garland will not address specific people or charges.

Officials say more than 725 people have been arrested so far in connection with the Jan. 6 attack. Of the group, 145 have pleaded guilty to various federal charges.

Advertisement

"Under the continued leadership of the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia and the FBI's Washington field office, the investigation and prosecution of those responsible for the attack continue to move forward at an unprecedented speed and scale," the department said, according to The Hill.

RELATED Possibility of a Jan. 6 redux shows bleakness of American politics

"The Department of Justice's resolve to hold accountable those who committed crimes on Jan. 6, 2021, has not, and will not, wane."

Earlier Wednesday, U.S. Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger appeared before the Senate rules committee to update lawmakers on reforms made to his department since the attack a year ago.

"No law enforcement agency can be effective if its officers are unprepared," he said. "Preparation cannot be achieved without training. Thus, training is a top priority for the department.

RELATED Father, son plead guilty to Jan. 6 Capitol charges

"However, we cannot afford to be complacent. I have asked a lot of the entire department and will continue to press for more."

Latest Headlines

In divisive primary fight, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp wants to expand gun rights
U.S. News // 25 minutes ago
In divisive primary fight, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp wants to expand gun rights
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- A volley of policy shots have been fired in Georgia's contentious Republican gubernatorial primary between incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp and GOP challenger and former Sen. David Perdue -- on the issue of gun rights.
Chief says U.S. Capitol Police better prepared 1 year after Jan. 6 attack
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Chief says U.S. Capitol Police better prepared 1 year after Jan. 6 attack
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- The chief of the U.S. Capitol Police testified in the Senate on Wednesday, on the eve of the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack, to update lawmakers on improvements to the building's security.
Concept cars, new phones, health gadgets highlight shortened, in-person CES
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Concept cars, new phones, health gadgets highlight shortened, in-person CES
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- The Consumer Electronics Show returns to in-person exhibits Wednesday for its 2022 event in Las Vegas, but will shutter a day earlier due to an uptick in COVID-19 cases driven by the Omicron variant.
U.S. added 807,000 private jobs in December, more than twice the number expected
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. added 807,000 private jobs in December, more than twice the number expected
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Private companies in the United States added more than 800,000 jobs during the month of December, an amount more than twice what analysts expected.
Walmart expands direct in-home grocery delivery service to 30M in U.S.
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Walmart expands direct in-home grocery delivery service to 30M in U.S.
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Retailer Walmart announced Wednesday that it's expanding its InHome grocery delivery service to 30 million homes nationwide, which delivers items straight to customers' refrigerators.
Chrysler unveils Airflow electric vehicle concept at CES show in Las Vegas
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Chrysler unveils Airflow electric vehicle concept at CES show in Las Vegas
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Chrysler's foray into the electric vehicle industry took shape on Wednesday with the introduction of the Chrysler Airflow, which was unveiled at the CES 2022 convention in Las Vegas.
In-person classes canceled in Chicago after teachers vote against returning
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
In-person classes canceled in Chicago after teachers vote against returning
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Hundreds of thousands of students in Chicago will not go to school on Wednesday after the Chicago Teachers Union voted for remote learning because of what it calls inadequate COVID-19 and Omicron protections.
Maryland declares state of emergency as it enters 'most challenging time of the pandemic'
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Maryland declares state of emergency as it enters 'most challenging time of the pandemic'
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan declared state of emergency to aid overwhelmed health workers and hospitals combat surging COVID-19 cases ahead of what he said will be the state's most challenging period of the pandemic.
Rep. Brenda Lawrence becomes 25th Democrat to not seek re-election
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Rep. Brenda Lawrence becomes 25th Democrat to not seek re-election
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Rep. Brenda Lawrence of Michigan has announced she is retiring from Congress at the end of her term, becoming the latest Democrat to add their name to the growing list not seeking re-election in January.
CDC stands by guidance to end isolation without negative COVID-19 test
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
CDC stands by guidance to end isolation without negative COVID-19 test
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released guidance that maintained its stance that a negative COVID-19 test is not required for an individual to end their period of isolation.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Powerful 6.1-magnitude earthquake strikes near islands south of Japan
Powerful 6.1-magnitude earthquake strikes near islands south of Japan
'Jeopardy!' champion Amy Schneider says she's fine after robbery
'Jeopardy!' champion Amy Schneider says she's fine after robbery
Lithuanian president says opening 'Taiwanese' office was a mistake
Lithuanian president says opening 'Taiwanese' office was a mistake
China's longest underwater highway tunnel opens to vehicles
China's longest underwater highway tunnel opens to vehicles
Father, son plead guilty to Jan. 6 Capitol charges
Father, son plead guilty to Jan. 6 Capitol charges
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement