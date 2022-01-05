Trending
Jan. 5, 2022 / 3:52 AM

Maryland declares state of emergency as it enters 'most challenging time of the pandemic'

By Darryl Coote
National Institutes of Health official Dr. Anthony Fauci (C) speaks about the coronavirus during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, D.C. Health and Human Services Secretary Alexander Azar (L) announced that the United States is declaring the virus a public health emergency and issued a federal quarantine order of 14 days for 195 Americans. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has declared a 30-day state of emergency in an attempt to aid overwhelmed healthcare workers and hospitals combat surging COVID-19 cases ahead of what he said will be the state's most challenging period of the pandemic.

The Republican governor proclaimed the emergency during a press conference Tuesday, mobilizing 1,000 of the state's National Guardsmen to assist with opening 20 new testing sites near hospitals while also permitting booster shots for 12- to 15-year-olds and reducing the wait limit to be eligible for a booster shot to five months.

Through executive order, Hogan also authorized the Maryland health secretary to regulate hospital personnel, bed space and supplies amid a shortage of staff that includes allowing healthcare practitioners to practice outside the scope of their licenses and authorizing graduate nurses to work at any healthcare facility and to provide full nursing services.

A second executive order was also issued suspending provisions of the Education Article of the Maryland Code to bolster EMS staff, who Hogan said have been overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients.

"While we can't manufacture doctors and nurses who don't exist, we have continued to do everything we possibly can do at the state to help our hospitals withstand this surge and save lives," he said.

The proclamation was made and orders were given as modeling for the next six weeks projects hospitalizations in the state to hit 5,000, which is 250% higher than the previous peak Maryland experienced last year. State officials also said that hospitalizations hit a record 3,057 on Tuesday, which itself was a 500% increase in the past seven weeks.

"From day one of the crisis I have told it to you straight, and so the truth is the next four to six weeks will be the most challenging time of the pandemic," he said. "All of the emergency actions we are taking today are to keep our hospitals from overflowing, to keep our kids in school and to keep Maryland open for business, and we will continue to take whatever actions are necessary in the very difficult days and weeks ahead."

The emergency proclamation also calls on the Biden administration to immediately increase the distribution of monoclonal antibodies, approve additional rapid tests for public use and increase and expedite allocations of COVID-19 antiviral pills.

On Monday, Hogan announced a masking mandate for state buildings and while he stopped short of issuing one for private facilities on Tuesday, his proclamation calls for employers to incentivize vaccinations and boosters and encourage masking.

"While we are hoping for the best, we are actively preparing for the worst," he said.

The proclamation in Maryland was made as President Joe Biden warned Americans on Tuesday to prepare for cases to continue to soar.

The United States a day earlier recorded more than 1 million COVID-19 cases, a global daily record, due in part to the fast-spreading Omicron variant.

"I know we're all tired and frustrated about the pandemic," Biden said. "These coming weeks are going to be challenging."

