The Chrysler brand revealed the Chrysler Airflow Concept at the CES expo in Las Vegas, Nev., on Wednesday. Photo courtesy Chrysler

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Chrysler's foray into the electric vehicle industry took shape on Wednesday with the introduction of the Chrysler Airflow, which was unveiled at the CES 2022 convention in Las Vegas. The automaker said it will launch its first battery-electric vehicle by 2025 and offer a fully-electric portfolio by 2028. Advertisement

Chrysler says the Airflow Concept will marry the latest in drive-system technology and artificial intelligence with a range of 350 to 400 miles per charge.

"The Chrysler Airflow Concept represents the start of the brand's journey toward a fully electrified future," Ralph Gilles, chief design officer at parent company Stellantis, said in a statement. "It is the result of a thoughtful synthesis of the full arsenal of Stellantis' connected vehicle technology -- inside and out."

Chris Feuell, Chrysler brand CEO at Stellantis, said the Airflow represents "the future direction" for the brand.

"Chrysler is an iconic American automotive brand, with a heritage in creating new advanced technologies and product segments," Feuell said in a statement. "Our brand will serve at the forefront as Stellantis transforms to deliver clean mobility and connected customer experiences."

The unveiling was part of the International CES show in Las Vegas, which will feature many new innovations from various companies. The show began Wednesday and is scheduled to run through Friday. Last year, the show was held remotely due to COVID-19.