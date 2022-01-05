Trending
Jan. 5, 2022 / 9:25 AM / Updated at 10:36 AM

Chief says U.S. Capitol Police better prepared 1 year after Jan. 6 attack

"We cannot afford to be complacent," U.S. Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger says.

By Clyde Hughes
U.S. Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger is sworn in Wednesday to testify before a Senate Rules and Administration Committee oversight hearing to examine the U.S. Capitol Police following the January 6 attack on the Capitol.  Pool Photo by Elizabeth Frantz/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- The chief of the U.S. Capitol Police is testifying in the Senate on Wednesday on the eve of the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack to update lawmakers on improvements to the building's security.

Capitol Police Chief J. Thomas Manger is appearing before the Senate rules committee at a hearing titled "Oversight of the U.S. Capitol Police Following the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol."

Wednesday's is the third oversight hearing on the subject by the rules committee.

According to remarks prepared for delivery, Thomas will tell the committee that Capitol Police are more prepared than ever to protect the building and acknowledge past failures that led to the historic breach a year ago by extremist supporters of former President Donald Trump in an effort to block certification of Joe Biden's election.

"The work of my officers makes it possible for members to serve their constituents and to engage in their legislative functions in a safe and secure environment," Thomas says in his opening statement.

"On Jan. 6, my officers prevailed in that mission. Confronted with a violent mob and vastly outnumbered, they displayed resilience, fortitude and unimaginable bravery.

"Together with our federal, state and local law enforcement partners, they fought under conditions that, in my four decades of law enforcement, I have never witnessed."

Manger will outline various ways his department is now better prepared, including improvements in gathering, sharing and disseminating intelligence -- which investigators say was a key shortcoming that aided in the attack last year.

Manger will also detail upgrades to the department's civil disturbance unit, which include updating communications and coordination efforts and participating in joint exercises with federal law enforcement partners.

Police fight with rioters supporting former President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol on January 6. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI

"No law enforcement agency can be effective if its officers are unprepared," Manger adds in his opening statement. "Preparation cannot be achieved without training. Thus, training is a top priority for the department."

Manger said that although the U.S. Capitol Police Department is now better prepared to handle such an attack than it was a year ago, more is still being done to improve readiness.

"I am confident that the U.S. Capitol Police is a stronger, better prepared law enforcement agency," he wrote. "However, we cannot afford to be complacent. I have asked a lot of the entire department and will continue to press for more.

"The safety and security of the U.S. Capitol, the Congress, and the legislative process remain the top priorities."

Donald Trump supporters breach Capitol, riot over election results

Supporters of President Donald Trump riot against the Electoral College vote count on January 6, 2021, in protest of Trump's loss to President-elect Joe Biden, prompting a lockdown of the Capitol Building. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo

