Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 5, 2022 / 8:57 PM

Bureau of Prisons Director Michael Carvajal to resign

By Danielle Haynes
Bureau of Prisons Director Michael Carvajal to resign
Michael Carvajal, director of the Federal Bureau of Prisons, testifies during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing examining issues facing prisons and jails during the COVID-19 pandemic June 2, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. The bureau announced his retirement Wednesday. File Pool photo Tom Williams/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Michael Carvajal, director of the Federal Bureau of Prisons, is retiring after three decades with the agency.

His retirement comes nearly two years after former Attorney General William Barr appointed him to lead the BOP.

Advertisement

"After over 30 years in the BOP, Director Michael Carvajal has announced his retirement. He will remain in his role until a new director is appointed," bureau spokesman Donald Murphy said in an email to UPI.

CNN reported that Carvajal notified BOP employees of his plans in a memo.

"At the request of the attorney general, Director Carvajal has agreed to continue to lead the agency until a successor is named," the memo read. "When his successor has been named, further details regarding Director Carvajal's retirement date will be provided."

Justice Department spokesman Anthony Coley praised Carvajal's service to the bureau in a statement to CNN.

"His operational experience and intimate knowledge of the Bureau of Prisons -- the department's largest component -- helped steer it during critical times, including during this historic pandemic."

Carvajal began his career with the bureau in 1992 as a correctional officer at Federal Correctional Institution, Three Rivers in Texas. He worked his way up through the bureau, serving as the assistant director for the Correctional Programs Division just before his appointment as director.

Advertisement

Read More

'Unabomber' Ted Kaczynski transferred to prison medical facility Federal prisoners allowed to continue home confinement during pandemic

Latest Headlines

Arizona police officer who shot, killed man in wheelchair fired
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Arizona police officer who shot, killed man in wheelchair fired
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- The Tucson Police Department on Wednesday announced that officer Ryan Remington had been officially fired after he shot and killed a man in a motorized wheelchair in November.
Storms to raise risk of avalanches in Pacific Northwest
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Storms to raise risk of avalanches in Pacific Northwest
Rain and snow that were ongoing Wednesday will increase in coverage and intensity by Wednesday night and could result in travel impacts, particularly in higher elevations.
Mayo Clinic fires 700 employees who refused COVID-19 vaccine mandate
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Mayo Clinic fires 700 employees who refused COVID-19 vaccine mandate
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- The Mayo Clinic on Wednesday said it fired 700 employees who failed to comply with its COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
Oldest living U.S. WWII veteran dies at 112
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Oldest living U.S. WWII veteran dies at 112
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- The oldest living American veteran of World War II died Wednesday at the age of 112.
CDC advisory panel recommends Pfizer COVID-19 booster for adolescents
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
CDC advisory panel recommends Pfizer COVID-19 booster for adolescents
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel voted Wednesday to recommend Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 booster shot for 12-to-15-year-olds.
Attorney General Merrick Garland: Our actions related to Jan. 6 not over
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Attorney General Merrick Garland: Our actions related to Jan. 6 not over
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said Wednesday that actions taken by the Justice Department against those responsible for the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection "will not be our last."
Dow falls 392 points as Fed signals more agressive interest rate spike
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Dow falls 392 points as Fed signals more agressive interest rate spike
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- U.S. markets fell broadly as Federal Reserve minutes Wednesday indicated the central bank would look to more aggressively raise interest rates and shrink its $9 trillion balance sheet.
Fauci: Early data indicates Omicron less severe than Delta
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Fauci: Early data indicates Omicron less severe than Delta
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said Wednesday that early data indicate the Omicron variant of COVID-19 is less severe than other strains of the virus.
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to testify on Afghanistan
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to testify on Afghanistan
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is expected to testify next week before a Senate panel on the U.S. departure from Afghanistan last year.
Pfizer, BioNTech to partner to develop mRNA shingles vaccine
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Pfizer, BioNTech to partner to develop mRNA shingles vaccine
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Pfizer and BioNTech announced plans Wednesday to partner to develop an mRNA vaccine to protect against shingles.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Attorney General Merrick Garland: Our actions related to Jan. 6 not over
Attorney General Merrick Garland: Our actions related to Jan. 6 not over
CDC stands by guidance to end isolation without negative COVID-19 test
CDC stands by guidance to end isolation without negative COVID-19 test
North Korea fires projectile, believed to be ballistic missile
North Korea fires projectile, believed to be ballistic missile
Father, son plead guilty to Jan. 6 Capitol charges
Father, son plead guilty to Jan. 6 Capitol charges
Mayo Clinic fires 700 employees who refused COVID-19 vaccine mandate
Mayo Clinic fires 700 employees who refused COVID-19 vaccine mandate
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement