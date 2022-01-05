In divisive primary fight, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp wants to expand gun rights

"In the face of rising violent crime across the country, law-abiding citizens should have their constitutional rights protected -- not undermined," Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said. File Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo
Kemp's position is a clear signal that he doesn't intend to be outdone by the Republican challenger on such a key policy issue that's consistently proven to be important among conservative voters.
Kemp's legislation would expand the rights of Georgia residents to carry concealed weapons without a state permit. Kemp had promised to support such legislation during his 2018 campaign.
"In the face of rising violent crime across the country, law-abiding citizens should have their constitutional rights protected -- not undermined," Kemp said, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "And while this position has recently become popular for others as we enter the campaign season, my position has remained the same."
The gun rights issue in Georgia is a bright line between the Republican candidates and Democratic hopeful Stacy Abrams -- who, by contrast, is calling for greater gun controls. File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI
Trump infamously lashed out at Kemp and Georgia's GOP Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger a year ago when they refused to acquiesce to his demands to overturn the state's election results for then-Democratic nominee Joe Biden.
The gun rights issue is a bright line between the Republican candidates and Democratic hopeful Stacy Abrams -- who, by contrast, is calling for greater gun controls in Georgia.
Kemp narrowly defeated Abrams in a close gubernatorial race in 2018.
"As her opponents run to dangerous extremes and fight desperately to salvage their political careers, [Abrams] is fighting for Georgians and their safety," Abrams campaign manager Lauren Groh-Wargo tweeted on Wednesday.
The Republican primaries are scheduled for May 24.