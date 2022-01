Victims who'd accused the Boy Scouts of America of sexual misconduct began voting on the proposed settlement last fall, and had until December 28 to turn in their ballots. File Photo by torbakhopper/Flickr

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- The Boy Scouts of America has fallen short of receiving the necessary support from sex abuse victims for approval of its $2.7 billion bankruptcy reorganization plan. The proposed settlement covered some 82,200 claims of childhood sexual abuse. Almost 54,000 ballots were cast, according to a preliminary report issued Tuesday night.

The organization said that the plan earned support from about 73% of the victims who cast votes. The mark is just shy of the 75% the BSA had hoped for.

Victims who made claims of sexual misconduct involving the organization began voting on the proposed settlement last fall, and had until Dec. 28 to turn in their ballots.

Typically, bankruptcy courts require two-thirds support for a proposed settlement to be approved. But cases that involve greater liabilities and accusations of sexual abuse usually require more support.

"We are encouraged by these preliminary results and are actively engaging key parties in our case with the hope of reaching additional agreements, which could potentially garner further support for the plan before confirmation," the Boy Scouts of America said, according to The Washington Post.

Tuesday's report is a preliminary count of the results and the final assessment is due Jan. 17.