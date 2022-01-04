Trending
Jan. 4, 2022 / 6:51 AM

Newborn California twins have different birthdays -- and different birth years

By UPI Staff

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Most of the time, twins share the same birthday. But a set of newborn California twins defied long odds to have different birthdays -- and even different birth years.

Little Alfredo Trujillo was born at 11:45 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2021, at the Natividad Medical Center in Salinas, Calif. His his twin sister Aylin was born several minutes later, at the stroke of midnight on Jan. 1, 2022.

Mother Fatima Madrigal said she was surprised, and happy, that Aylin arrived at midnight.

"It's crazy to me that they are twins and have different birthdays," she told KNTV-TV.

The twins have three older siblings -- two girls and one boy.

Roughly 200,000 twins are born in the United States each year and make up almost 3% of all births.

The odds of twins being born on different days in different years -- about one in 2 million.

"It was an absolute pleasure to help these little ones arrive here safely in 2021 and 2022. What an amazing way to start the new year," Dr. Ana Abril Arias told KABC-TV.

