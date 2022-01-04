U.S. smashes record for new COVID-19 cases in a single day -- 1.08M on Monday

1/4

Health workers operate a coronavirus testing site in Boynton Beach, Fla., shortly after it opened on Monday. Vehicles lined up for miles waiting for tests. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- The United States smashed a global daily record for new COVID-19 cases on Monday -- more than 1 million -- as the Omicron variant is raging like wildfire nationwide. But the number of deaths was far off the record mark. According to scientists at Johns Hopkins University, who have been tracing coronavirus cases nationally since early 2020, there were 1.08 million new cases on Monday. Advertisement

However, the number of coronavirus deaths on Monday was almost 1,700, which is far from the record of about 4,400 set about a year ago.

Scientists have said the Omicron variant appears to be less deadly than prior strains, particularly among the vaccinated -- which presently number about 205 million in the United States, according to Johns Hopkins.

Since the start of the pandemic in early 2020, there have been 56.1 million coronavirus cases in the United States and almost 830,000 related deaths.

Monday's record was nearly twice the previous high of 590,000, which was set four days ago. Maryland, Alabama, Delaware, New Jersey and Ohio have seen the most new COVID-19 cases recently, per 100,000.

The seven-day average in the United States, as of Monday, was about 480,000 per day, according to Johns Hopkins. That's the highest of any country in the world.

President Joe Biden plans to meet with his COVID-19 Response Team on Tuesday for an update. The White House said they will discuss the latest developments related to Omicron.

It wasn't initially clear whether Biden plans to make public remarks, given the high number of new cases on Monday.

Biden and the response team are scheduled to meet at 2 p.m. EST, the White House said.

Meanwhile, the dramatic surge in cases is making a major impact nationwide. A number of school districts have postponed their students' return to the classroom from the holiday break. Five Atlanta-area districts went to virtual learning on Monday as six area hospital systems reported surges in COVID-19 hospitalization rates, from 100% to 200%.

According to the Department of Health and Human Services, nearly 80% of intensive care unit beds around the country are now in use, and nearly a quarter are taken by COVID-19 patients.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Biden's chief medical adviser, said this week that the Omicron surge may ultimately lead to a recommendation for second vaccine booster shots. New York City Mayor Eric Adams also said he's considering a booster mandate for city workers, who have already been ordered to receive the initial round of vaccination.