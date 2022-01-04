Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 4, 2022 / 11:16 AM

Puerto Rico imposes new restrictions after rapid spike in COVID-19 cases

By Adam Schrader
Puerto Rico imposes new restrictions after rapid spike in COVID-19 cases
New restrictions took effect Tuesday after a series of events and public gatherings were attributed to helping cause a rapid spike in coronavirus cases on the Caribbean island. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Puerto Rico is facing a massive spike in COVID-19 cases and positivity rates as the Omicron variant spreads through the U.S. territory.

The positivity rate, or the percentage of molecular tests that have come back positive for infection, has doubled in just two weeks -- from 17.5% on Dec. 21 to 32.36% on Jan. 2, according to data from Puerto Rico's coronavirus dashboard.

Advertisement

Those numbers are way up from just months ago, when the island's successful vaccination drive led positivity rates to drop to 1.85% -- which was among the territory's lowest rates during the pandemic.

Despite data indicating that Omicron has less serious effects than previous variants, hospitalizations and intensive-care unit placements have also spiked and overwhelmed health workers on the island of 3.3 million.

RELATED Fauci: Omicron COVID-19 variant is 'going to take over' in U.S.

Sunday, there were more than 400 hospitalizations and 50 intensive-care placements amid a seven-day average of 378.6 hospitalizations, according to Puerto Rico's health data. Just weeks earlier, on Nov. 29, there were only three dozen hospitalizations and three people in the ICU.

To date, the island has seen a total of 3,314 deaths, the data show. Mortality rates per 100,000 residents stood at 0.28% on Sunday -- much lower than the peak of 4.2% at the end of 2020.

Advertisement

Though most deaths have occurred in patients over the age of 70, there have been nine deaths of patients under the age of 20 since the pandemic began.

RELATED U.S. smashes record for new COVID-19 cases in a single day -- 1.08M on Monday

Recreation and Sports Secretary Ray Quinones Vazquez said Monday that Puerto Rico would enforce new measures to combat the surge in cases.

Mandatory private business closures between midnight and 5 a.m. took effect on Tuesday. The requirement will last until at least Jan. 18.

Alcohol is not allowed to be served during those hours and gatherings will be limited to crowds of no more than 250 people. Bars and restaurants have also been ordered to limit their capacities to 50% for indoor dining and 75% for outdoor dining, and restaurant employees must receive booster shots by Jan. 15.

RELATED Israel reports world's first 'flurona' influenza-COVID double infection

The new rules come after a series of events and public gatherings have been attributed to helping cause the spike in coronavirus cases.

According to The New York Times, 2,000 people tested positive for COVID-19 after Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny held a concert attended by 60,000 people.

Latest Headlines

Massachusetts' Sokhary Chau elected as 1st Cambodian American mayor in U.S.
U.S. News // 39 minutes ago
Massachusetts' Sokhary Chau elected as 1st Cambodian American mayor in U.S.
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Sokhary Chau made history on Monday night in becoming the first mayor of color in the town of Lowell, Mass. -- and the first Cambodian American mayor anywhere in the United States.
Snowstorm strands Virginia motorists on I-95 for over 15 hours
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Snowstorm strands Virginia motorists on I-95 for over 15 hours
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Motorists along a 48-mile stretch of Interstate 95 in Virginia remained stranded Tuesday morning, more than 15 hours after snow and ice brought travel to a halt.
Biden's govt expands 'Remain in Mexico' migrant program as it waits on appeals to end it
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Biden's govt expands 'Remain in Mexico' migrant program as it waits on appeals to end it
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden's administration has expanded implementation of the controversial "Remain in Mexico" immigration policy after multiple courts decided that the program must be reinstated.
Powerball jackpot rises to $575 million after no winner on Monday
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Powerball jackpot rises to $575 million after no winner on Monday
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- The Powerball jackpot has risen to $575 million, the ninth-largest in the game's history, after there were no winners in Monday night's drawing.
Once a status symbol, older BlackBerry devices to go dark on Tuesday
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Once a status symbol, older BlackBerry devices to go dark on Tuesday
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Americans who still own and use classic BlackBerry devices will no longer be able to use them after Tuesday.
U.S. smashes record for new COVID-19 cases in a single day -- 1.08M on Monday
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. smashes record for new COVID-19 cases in a single day -- 1.08M on Monday
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- The United States smashed a global daily record for new COVID-19 cases on Monday -- more than 1 million -- as the Omicron variant rages nationwide. But the number of deaths was far off the record mark.
Newborn California twins have different birthdays -- and different birth years
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Newborn California twins have different birthdays -- and different birth years
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Most of the time, twins share the same birthday. But a set of newborn California twins defied long odds to have different birthdays -- and even different birth years.
LA schools: Students, staff must show negative COVID-19 test to return from break
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
LA schools: Students, staff must show negative COVID-19 test to return from break
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Unified School District has announced that students and staff will have to show a negative COVID-19 test before returning to classes when they resume from winter break next week.
U.S., Britain, China, France, Russia vow to prevent nuclear war
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
U.S., Britain, China, France, Russia vow to prevent nuclear war
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- The nuclear-armed nations of the United States, Britain, China, Russia and France have agreed to avoid nuclear war and to prevent the proliferation of such weapons and an arms race.
Rep. Devin Nunes formally resigns to head Trump's media company
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Rep. Devin Nunes formally resigns to head Trump's media company
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Rep. Devin Nunes has formally resigned from Congress in order to head former President Donald Trump's new media company.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Israel reports world's first 'flurona' influenza-COVID double infection
Israel reports world's first 'flurona' influenza-COVID double infection
Document: Prince Andrew accuser settled suit against Epstein for $500K
Document: Prince Andrew accuser settled suit against Epstein for $500K
U.S. smashes record for new COVID-19 cases in a single day -- 1.08M on Monday
U.S. smashes record for new COVID-19 cases in a single day -- 1.08M on Monday
Another snowstorm could hit Midwest, Northeast this week
Another snowstorm could hit Midwest, Northeast this week
Rep. Devin Nunes formally resigns to head Trump's media company
Rep. Devin Nunes formally resigns to head Trump's media company
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement