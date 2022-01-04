Trending
Jan. 4, 2022 / 11:44 AM

Record 4.5 million U.S. workers quit their jobs in November, figures show

By Clyde Hughes
A sign seeking new employees is seen in the window of Dos Gringos in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood of Washington, D.C., on October 14, 2021. File Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- A record 4.5 million American workers quit their jobs during the month of November, the Labor Department said in its monthly assessment Tuesday.

The department's Job Openings and Labor Turnover Summary, or JOLTS, said that quits increased by 370,000, or 3%, over October.

Most resignations were seen in the accommodation and food services industries (159,000). About 52,000 left the healthcare and social assistance industries and 33,000 quit in the transportation, warehousing and utilities sectors.

The department said the Northeast, South and Midwest regions all saw increases in the number of workers quitting their jobs.

Meanwhile, there were 10.6 million job openings posted in November, down from 11.1 million in October.

The department said about 6.7 million workers were hired in November compared to 6.3 million separations -- which includes layoffs, firings and other involuntary reasons for departures.

The JOLTS report noted that job openings decreased across several industries, including 261,000 fewer openings in accommodation and food services, 110,000 in construction and 66,000 in non-durable goods and manufacturing.

Job openings increased in finance and insurance (83,000) and the federal government (25,000). The South and the Midwest regions saw the largest increases in openings.

