Massachusetts' Sokhary Chau elected as 1st Cambodian American mayor in U.S.

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Sokhary Chau made history on Monday night in becoming the first mayor of color in the town of Lowell, Mass. -- and the first Cambodian American mayor anywhere in the United States.

The former city councilor was elected by unanimous vote, 11-0, from the Lowell City Council.

Chau will serve as mayor for at least the next two years.

Erik Gitschier was elected Lowell's vice mayor.

During his address, Chau said that he stands on the shoulders of the many immigrants who came before him. He said that regardless of their origins, they all arrived in search of their own American dream.

A historic day in the City of Lowell as the 2022-2023 City Council took the oath of office and @SokharyChau was elected Mayor by his colleagues. The newly elected Council marks the first to serve under Lowell's new representative election system. pic.twitter.com/8Ykd6VwCHZ— City of Lowell (@CityofLowellMA) January 3, 2022

"We cannot change the world. But collectively, we can make historic change in Lowell," he said, according to The Lowell Sun.

"To the Cambodian diaspora around the world, we can no longer be just victims. It is our time to now to be leaders and to succeed."

Chau fled the Khmer Rouge in Cambodia with his mother and six siblings in 1979. They ultimately traversed the jungles of Thailand while attempting to reach refugee camps. His mother died last month.