Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 4, 2022 / 8:24 PM

Texas sues Biden administration over vaccine mandate for National Guard

By Allyson Waller, The Texas Tribune
Texas sues Biden administration over vaccine mandate for National Guard
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is suing the Biden administration for its requirement for all National guard members to be vaccinated against COVID-19. File Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- In the state's latest push against federal vaccine mandates, Gov. Greg Abbott is suing the Biden administration for requiring Texas Army National Guard members to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The suit, filed Tuesday in the Eastern District of Texas, is the latest in what has been a slew of litigation against federal vaccine mandates that Texas has either brought forth or taken part in during the pandemic. The legal battles include litigation over vaccine mandates for large businesses, health care workers and federal contractors.

Advertisement

In a letter issued to Maj. Gen. Tracy R. Norris, the adjutant general of the Texas National Guard, Abbott claimed authority to exempt Texas guard members from receiving the vaccine.

"And as long as I am your commander-in-chief, I will not tolerate efforts to compel receipt of a COVID-19 vaccine," Abbott wrote. "To the extent the [Department of Defense] vaccine mandate conflicts with the order I have given, my order controls."

Advertisement
RELATED CDC shortens Pfizer COVID-19 booster interval to 5 months, adds dose for at-risk kids

According to the Department of Defense, each state's National Guard members are under the command of their respective governors, but they can be "federalized" during times of federal emergency, a process that Abbott said has not taken place.

Last year, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III issued a memo calling for mandatory vaccination against COVID-19 for members of the armed forces, including the National Guard. Under the mandate, Air National Guard members had until the end of 2021 to receive the vaccine, while Army troops have until June, according to the Department of Defense. Those who refuse to get vaccinated could get their pay or training suspended and could be discharged if they continue to refuse.

Currently, about 90% of Texas Air National Guard are fully vaccinated, with 10% "going through the exemption process," the Texas Military Department said. The department said on Tuesday it could not provide vaccination numbers for the Texas Army National Guard ahead of its vaccine deadline.

RELATED Biden predicts 'challenging' weeks as U.S. hits daily record for COVID-19 cases

Abbott condemned the federal mandate in a December letter to Austin, and in October he had ordered Norris not to punish Texas National Guard members who refused to get the vaccine.

Abbott's lawsuit accuses the Biden administration of not following the proper "chain of command" as well as usurping "state-level control" and Abbott's powers as commander-in-chief of the Texas National Guard.

Advertisement

The Biden administration has maintained that the U.S. secretary of defense still has the power to require vaccines.

RELATED CDC warns against travel to Aruba due to 'very high' COVID-19 risk

"The secretary of defense has the authority to require these vaccines for all members of the force, including the National Guard, as I said, even in a Title 32 status," said John F. Kirby, the Pentagon press secretary, in a statement in November. "When (National Guard members are) called up for their monthly training, they're still federally funded. So (the secretary) has those authorities. And he believes, and this is a larger point, that vaccinated forces are a more ready force."

The Department of Defense and the National Guard Bureau did not comment on the lawsuit Tuesday.

Recently, a federal court denied a similar lawsuit from Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, who challenged the Pentagon's vaccine mandate.

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune. Read the original here. The Texas Tribune is a non-profit, non-partisan media organization that informs Texans -- and engages with them -- about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.

Latest Headlines

Virginia officials say no more motorists stuck on 1-95 after 27-hour shutdown
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Virginia officials say no more motorists stuck on 1-95 after 27-hour shutdown
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- The Virginia Department of Transportation said no more people were stranded on I-95 Tuesday evening after a more than 27-hour shutdown.
CDC warns against travel to Aruba due to 'very high' COVID-19 risk
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
CDC warns against travel to Aruba due to 'very high' COVID-19 risk
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday designated Aruba as a "Level 4: Very High" COVID-19 risk, its highest risk category.
U.S. charges ex-Colombian soldier in assassination of Haitian president
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. charges ex-Colombian soldier in assassination of Haitian president
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Retired Colombian soldier Mario Palacios appeared in court in Miami on Tuesday, facing charges in the July 7 assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise.
Dow Jones rises 214 points, hits record in mixed day of trading
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Dow Jones rises 214 points, hits record in mixed day of trading
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 214 points on Thursday, posting gains for a second straight day to start the new year and reaching a record high.
Amtrak train stuck in Virginia for 24 hours due to blocked rails
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Amtrak train stuck in Virginia for 24 hours due to blocked rails
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Amtrak passengers en route from New Orleans to New York City were stuck on board a train in Virginia for at least 24 hours Tuesday after a winter storm downed trees on the tracks, the rail company said.
'Jeopardy!' champion Amy Schneider says she's fine after robbery
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
'Jeopardy!' champion Amy Schneider says she's fine after robbery
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- "Jeopardy!" champion Amy Schneider said she was robbed in Oakland, Calif., losing her phone, ID and credit cards.
Biden predicts 'challenging' weeks as U.S. hits daily record for COVID-19 cases
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Biden predicts 'challenging' weeks as U.S. hits daily record for COVID-19 cases
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden said Tuesday that Americans should brace for a difficult short-term future as COVID-19 cases soar.
Conservative radio host Larry Elder declines to run for California governor
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Conservative radio host Larry Elder declines to run for California governor
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Conservative talk show host Larry Elder announced Tuesday that he won't challenge California. Gov. Gavin Newsom in the 2022 election despite receiving the most votes in a failed recall effort against the Democrat.
Democratic Rep. Bobby Rush of Illinois won't seek re-election after 30 years
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Democratic Rep. Bobby Rush of Illinois won't seek re-election after 30 years
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Rep. Bobby Rush, who has represented Illinois in the U.S. House for three decades, announced Tuesday he won't run for re-election this year.
Couple sues Pelosi to block investigators from getting private phone records
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Couple sues Pelosi to block investigators from getting private phone records
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- A husband and wife charged with conspiracy related to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol are suing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in hopes of blocking investigators' access to their private phone records.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Israel reports world's first 'flurona' influenza-COVID double infection
Israel reports world's first 'flurona' influenza-COVID double infection
Powerful 6.1-magnitude earthquake strikes near islands south of Japan
Powerful 6.1-magnitude earthquake strikes near islands south of Japan
'Jeopardy!' champion Amy Schneider says she's fine after robbery
'Jeopardy!' champion Amy Schneider says she's fine after robbery
Biden predicts 'challenging' weeks as U.S. hits daily record for COVID-19 cases
Biden predicts 'challenging' weeks as U.S. hits daily record for COVID-19 cases
Rep. Devin Nunes formally resigns to head Trump's media company
Rep. Devin Nunes formally resigns to head Trump's media company
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement