Jan. 4, 2022

Report: Manhattan real estate posts record sales in 2021

By Clyde Hughes
People tour the views of New Jersey and the Manhattan Skyline at Edge sky deck in Hudson Yards in New York City on March 11, 2020. A new report said Manhattan real estate enjoyed its best year ever in 2021. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- The Manhattan real estate market, with some of the most expensive properties in the country, enjoyed its best year on record last year with $30 billion in sales, according to a new real estate report by Corcoran released Tuesday.

The report said more than 16,000 contracts were signed for real estate in the heartbeat of New York City, which also established a record. That Manhattan rally seems more remarkable happening during the coronavirus pandemic.

"In what can only be described as a monumental comeback, Manhattan is experiencing one of the greatest real estate markets ever," Pamela Liebman, Corcoran president and CEO, said in a statement. "The fourth quarter alone was one of the strongest on record, with a 47% annual rise in contracts signed, an 89% increase in closings, and $8 billion in sales volume."

The report said the 15,600 closings on the island were the most since 2008. The resale of condos and luxury sales topped $5 million, beating the previous record set in 2013. Reduced prices, historically low interest rates and the need for more space appear to have fueled the sales.

"While the market continues to favor sellers with rising prices and diminishing inventory, we're still seeing buyers take advantage of cheap money before any interest rate hikes in 2022," Liebman said. "Confidence in Manhattan's resiliency, largely led by the high percentage of vaccinated New Yorkers, is propelling us into 2022 with powerful momentum."

Before 2021, Manhattan prices had been in a five-year decline. In the fourth quarter, the price rose from 5-9%, with median price matching its second-quarter 2021 record-high of $1.2 million. The average price and price per square foot statistics also returned to 2018 and 2019 levels.

