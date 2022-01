1/3

Republican recall candidate Larry Elder addresses supporters during a rally at the Thousand Oaks Mall in Thousand Oaks, Calif., on September 6. The radio host announced Tuesday that he won't run for governor in 2022. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Conservative talk show host Larry Elder announced Tuesday that he won't challenge California. Gov. Gavin Newsom in the 2022 election despite receiving the most votes in a failed recall effort against the Democrat last year. The radio host said in a statement to KTTV-TV in Los Angeles and Politico that he'll instead focus on launching a political action committee targeting legislative races in an effort to help Republicans regain control of the U.S. House and Senate. Advertisement

"I ran for governor because I wanted to make a difference," Elder said in the statement. "While I may not know what the future holds for me politically, our campaign's ability to attract millions of votes and millions of dollars in a very short time demonstrates we have a message that resonates with Americans, and I believe we can put that to good use."

Elder received 3.6 million votes in a September recall election survived by Newsom. Of those who voted to replace the governor, 48.4% chose Elder, the top vote-getter of a large field of Republicans and Democrats.

His campaign, Elder for America, said it raised some $22.5 million in about eight weeks as part of the effort.

Elder had pledged to roll back the state's COVID-19 vaccine and mask mandates if he won the recall election. He also spoke against minimum wage and access to abortions.