Democratic Rep. Bobby Rush of Illinois won't seek re-election after 30 years

1/4

Rep. Bobby Rush, D-Ill., who lost a son to gun violence, speaks at a press conference urging House Republicans to take up gun reform legislation before leaving on recess at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on June 22, 2016. Rush announced Tuesday that he won't seek re-election after 30 years in Congress. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Rep. Bobby Rush, who has represented Illinois in the U.S. House for three decades, announced Tuesday he won't run for re-election this year. The Democrat represents Illinois' 1st District, which comprises a portion of Chicago's South Side and the city of Joliet. He also serves as a pastor at Beloved Community Christian Church. Advertisement

"After nearly three decades in Congress, I have been reassigned," Rush announced on Twitter. "While I will not be running for a 16th term, let me make it clear that I am not retiring -- I am returning. I'm returning home, returning to my church, and returning to my family and grandchildren.

"My calling to a life of service is stronger than ever. I will remain in public life, fighting for equity and justice for and within my community -- with the gospel of Jesus Christ and with the learned tools I have gained in a lifetime of public service."

Voters first elected Rush to the House in 1992 to represent a largely Black population in the 1st District. Born in Georgia, he began his career in politics and civil rights activism in the 1960s by co-founding the Illinois chapter of the Black Panthers.

Advertisement

He earned his bachelor's degree from Roosevelt University, a master's degree from the University of Illinois at Chicago and completed his theological studies at McCormick Theological Seminary.

Rush first ran for political office in 1975 in a failed bid for a seat on the Chicago City Council. He ultimately won a seat in the 1983 election and served until his successful congressional run.

From 2017 to 2019, he served on the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, and the subcommittees on communications and technology, and energy. He belongs to the Afterschool Caucuses, which advocates for increased after-school care.

Snowstorm hits Washington, D.C.