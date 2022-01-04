Democratic Rep. Bobby Rush of Illinois won't seek re-election after 30 years

Rep. Bobby Rush, D-Ill., who lost a son to gun violence, speaks at a press conference urging House Republicans to take up gun reform legislation before leaving on recess at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on June 22, 2016. Rush announced Tuesday that he won't seek re-election after 30 years in Congress. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo
"After nearly three decades in Congress, I have been reassigned," Rush announced on Twitter. "While I will not be running for a 16th term, let me make it clear that I am not retiring -- I am returning. I'm returning home, returning to my church, and returning to my family and grandchildren.
"My calling to a life of service is stronger than ever. I will remain in public life, fighting for equity and justice for and within my community -- with the gospel of Jesus Christ and with the learned tools I have gained in a lifetime of public service."
Rep. Bobby Rush, D-Ill., at right, promotes a bill to create a postage stamp commemorating civil rights icon Rosa Parks
on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on December 15, 2005.
He earned his bachelor's degree from Roosevelt University, a master's degree from the University of Illinois at Chicago and completed his theological studies at McCormick Theological Seminary.
Rush first ran for political office in 1975 in a failed bid for a seat on the Chicago City Council. He ultimately won a seat in the 1983 election and served until his successful congressional run.
From 2017 to 2019, he served on the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, and the subcommittees on communications and technology, and energy. He belongs to the Afterschool Caucuses, which advocates for increased after-school care.