Amtrak train stuck in Virginia for 24 hours due to blocked rails

The U.S. Capitol is seen through snow-covered trees as a winter storm hits the Mid-Atlantic region covering Washington, D.C., on Monday. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Amtrak passengers en route from New Orleans to New York City were stuck on board a train in Virginia for at least 24 hours Tuesday after a winter storm downed trees on the tracks, the rail company said. Amtrak tweeted Monday afternoon that Crescent Train 20 was stopped on the tracks north of Lynchburg, Va., due to the fallen trees. Just after midnight Tuesday, the train was in the same location, this time "due to ongoing weather conditions." Advertisement

A winter storm blew through the area Monday and Tuesday, causing a train going in the opposite direction -- Train 176 -- to encounter downed trees and power lines on the tracks north of Nelson County, WSET-TV in Lynchburg reported. Amtrak tweeted Monday night that Train 176 would be terminated at the Lynchburg station due to the ongoing delays.

Passengers who began their trip on Crescent Train 20 in New Orleans have been on board the train for more than 24 hours. Passenger Sean Thornton told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that they've been unable to disembark.

"All we've been told is there are trees on the tracks preventing us from moving forward," Thornton said. "Nobody has eaten for about 20 hours and the toilets in coach are completely backed up. The snack bar sold out of food yesterday. Passengers have been banned from leaving the train."

Advertisement

Amtrak said passengers are able to leave the train but it's unclear when it will resume its trip, WSET reported. An Amtrak representative told WFXR-TV in Roanoke, Va., that Crescent Train 20 was returned to the Roanoke station early Tuesday and that the company was working to reschedule passengers.

"The train has about 220 passenger and six crew members, who are all warm, fed and safe," said Carrie Dungan, communications and public engagement director for the city of Lynchburg. "Amtrak is providing food and beverages for everyone on the train and will restart the journey as soon as the tracks are clear. There is no estimated time of departure at this time."

Elsewhere in Virginia, motorists were stranded in snow and ice on a 48-mile stretch of Interstate 95 between Richmond and Washington, D.C., for nearly 24 hours. By Tuesday afternoon, southbound traffic was still not moving, though the northbound flow was slowly progressing.

Nationwide, nearly 1,500 flights into, within or out of the United States were canceled as of 4:21 p.m. EST, according to FlightAware. Severe weather and staffing shortages caused by the spread of COVID-19 were blamed for the cancellations and delays.