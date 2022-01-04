Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 4, 2022 / 4:37 PM

Amtrak train stuck in Virginia for 24 hours due to blocked rails

By Danielle Haynes
The U.S. Capitol is seen through snow-covered trees as a winter storm hits the Mid-Atlantic region covering Washington, D.C., on Monday. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Amtrak passengers en route from New Orleans to New York City were stuck on board a train in Virginia for at least 24 hours Tuesday after a winter storm downed trees on the tracks, the rail company said.

Amtrak tweeted Monday afternoon that Crescent Train 20 was stopped on the tracks north of Lynchburg, Va., due to the fallen trees. Just after midnight Tuesday, the train was in the same location, this time "due to ongoing weather conditions."

Advertisement

A winter storm blew through the area Monday and Tuesday, causing a train going in the opposite direction -- Train 176 -- to encounter downed trees and power lines on the tracks north of Nelson County, WSET-TV in Lynchburg reported. Amtrak tweeted Monday night that Train 176 would be terminated at the Lynchburg station due to the ongoing delays.

Passengers who began their trip on Crescent Train 20 in New Orleans have been on board the train for more than 24 hours. Passenger Sean Thornton told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that they've been unable to disembark.

RELATED Teen pilot on round-the-world journey slowed by frigid weather

"All we've been told is there are trees on the tracks preventing us from moving forward," Thornton said. "Nobody has eaten for about 20 hours and the toilets in coach are completely backed up. The snack bar sold out of food yesterday. Passengers have been banned from leaving the train."

Advertisement

Amtrak said passengers are able to leave the train but it's unclear when it will resume its trip, WSET reported. An Amtrak representative told WFXR-TV in Roanoke, Va., that Crescent Train 20 was returned to the Roanoke station early Tuesday and that the company was working to reschedule passengers.

"The train has about 220 passenger and six crew members, who are all warm, fed and safe," said Carrie Dungan, communications and public engagement director for the city of Lynchburg. "Amtrak is providing food and beverages for everyone on the train and will restart the journey as soon as the tracks are clear. There is no estimated time of departure at this time."

RELATED Another snowstorm could hit Midwest, Northeast this week

Elsewhere in Virginia, motorists were stranded in snow and ice on a 48-mile stretch of Interstate 95 between Richmond and Washington, D.C., for nearly 24 hours. By Tuesday afternoon, southbound traffic was still not moving, though the northbound flow was slowly progressing.

Nationwide, nearly 1,500 flights into, within or out of the United States were canceled as of 4:21 p.m. EST, according to FlightAware. Severe weather and staffing shortages caused by the spread of COVID-19 were blamed for the cancellations and delays.

Advertisement

RELATED Heavy snow hits D.C. area, closes schools and cuts power to about 500,000

Latest Headlines

Dow Jones rises 214 points, hits record in mixed day of trading
U.S. News // 28 minutes ago
Dow Jones rises 214 points, hits record in mixed day of trading
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 214 points on Thursday, posting gains for a second straight day to start the new year and reaching a record high.
'Jeopardy!' champion Amy Schneider says she's fine after robbery
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
'Jeopardy!' champion Amy Schneider says she's fine after robbery
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- "Jeopardy!" champion Amy Schneider said she was robbed in Oakland, Calif., losing her phone, ID and credit cards.
Biden predicts 'challenging' weeks as U.S. hits daily record for COVID-19 cases
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Biden predicts 'challenging' weeks as U.S. hits daily record for COVID-19 cases
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden said Tuesday that Americans should brace for a difficult short-term future as COVID-19 cases soar.
Conservative radio host Larry Elder declines to run for California governor
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Conservative radio host Larry Elder declines to run for California governor
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Conservative talk show host Larry Elder announced Tuesday that he won't challenge California. Gov. Gavin Newsom in the 2022 election despite receiving the most votes in a failed recall effort against the Democrat.
Democratic Rep. Bobby Rush of Illinois won't seek re-election after 30 years
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Democratic Rep. Bobby Rush of Illinois won't seek re-election after 30 years
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Rep. Bobby Rush, who has represented Illinois in the U.S. House for three decades, announced Tuesday he won't run for re-election this year.
Couple sues Pelosi to block investigators from getting private phone records
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Couple sues Pelosi to block investigators from getting private phone records
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- A husband and wife charged with conspiracy related to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol are suing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in hopes of blocking investigators' access to their private phone records.
I-95 shutdown leaves motorists stranded 24 hours; food, gas running out
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
I-95 shutdown leaves motorists stranded 24 hours; food, gas running out
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Nearly 24 hours after becoming stranded in a snow and ice storm, hundreds of motorists on Interstate 95 in Virginia were still stuck Tuesday afternoon.
Report: Manhattan real estate posts record sales in 2021
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Report: Manhattan real estate posts record sales in 2021
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- The Manhattan real estate market, with some of the most expensive properties in the country, enjoyed its best year on record last year with $30 billion in sales, according to a new real estate report by Corcoran.
Toyota unseats GM as leader in U.S. sales amid semiconductor chip shortage in 2021
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Toyota unseats GM as leader in U.S. sales amid semiconductor chip shortage in 2021
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Toyota replaced General Motors as the top-selling automaker in the United States in 2021, amid the shortage of semiconductor chips.
Prosecutor drops sex assault charge against Andrew Cuomo
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Prosecutor drops sex assault charge against Andrew Cuomo
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Prosecutors moved Tuesday to dismiss a criminal charge filed against former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who was accused of forcibly touching an aide.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Israel reports world's first 'flurona' influenza-COVID double infection
Israel reports world's first 'flurona' influenza-COVID double infection
Biden predicts 'challenging' weeks as U.S. hits daily record for COVID-19 cases
Biden predicts 'challenging' weeks as U.S. hits daily record for COVID-19 cases
Powerful 6.1-magnitude earthquake strikes near islands south of Japan
Powerful 6.1-magnitude earthquake strikes near islands south of Japan
Document: Prince Andrew accuser settled suit against Epstein for $500K
Document: Prince Andrew accuser settled suit against Epstein for $500K
Rep. Devin Nunes formally resigns to head Trump's media company
Rep. Devin Nunes formally resigns to head Trump's media company
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement