Several inches of snow were expected in and around the Washington, D.C., metro area on Monday, prompting the closure of schools and government offices. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Local and federal government offices and schools in the Washington, D.C., area will be closed on Monday due to a heavy round of winter weather forecast to deliver several inches of snow. Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a snow emergency at midnight Sunday, which closed government offices and put more than 100 plows on the road to prepare for the severe weather. Advertisement

Meteorologists expected the snow to begin falling early on Monday.

Late Sunday, the U.S. Office of Personnel Management urged emergency and remote-ready employees to be aware of the storm and its impact on closures.

The National Weather Service had posted a winter storm warning for Washington D.C., and parts of northern Virginia and Maryland. Forecasters said they expect as many as 8 inches of snow in some places by midday Monday.

Bowser said the snow emergency will last until at least 7 p.m.

Non-essential travel has been strongly discouraged and bus service will be available only on major roadways, officials said.

Airports that cover the D.C. area are also on alert due to the storm and could also close if the snowfall becomes too dangerous for air travel. Three airports serve the Washington area -- Reagan National, Dulles and Baltimore/Washington International Airport.