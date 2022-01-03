Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 3, 2022 / 11:43 AM

NYC Mayor Eric Adams promises safety for students returning to classes Monday

By Clyde Hughes
1/5
NYC Mayor Eric Adams promises safety for students returning to classes Monday
A mobile COVID-19 testing site is seen in New York City's Times Square on December 21, 2021. Thousands of schoolchildren returned to classrooms in the city on Monday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Schoolchildren in New York City returned to classrooms on Monday after the holiday break, and new Mayor Eric Adams said that enhanced COVID-19 testing and other measures will keep them safe.

Adams, former Mayor Bill de Blasio and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul have supported keeping New York City schools open and said that school buildings are among the safest places in the city.

Advertisement

"We're going to identify the children that are exposed," Adams said, according to WNBC-TV.

"We're going to remove them from that environment, and the numbers show the mere fact that a child is exposed in a classroom does not mean that entire classroom is exposed."

Under the current plan, all students will be expected to take rapid at-home coronavirus tests and will be admitted with a negative result and are asymptomatic.

The state will give school districts 2 million tests as part of the plan.

"The test kits ... they are not super easy but with the instructions, they are entirely doable," said Health and Hospitals President Dr. Mitchell Katz, according to WABC-TV.

"You have to read the instructions but if you read the instructions, you will get it right. New Yorkers are a smart and savvy group and I believe in them."

Advertisement

Last week, city education officials said there were more than 3,300 active cases among schools, and 60% involved students. The department said eight of about 1,700 city schools will remain closed for the time being.

Read More

Schools, gov't offices close in D.C. as forecasters expect major snowstorm New York mandates booster vaccines for college students Mayor Bill de Blasio says NYC's New Year's Eve celebration will go on

Latest Headlines

Schools, gov't offices close in D.C. as forecasters expect major snowstorm
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Schools, gov't offices close in D.C. as forecasters expect major snowstorm
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Local and federal government offices and schools in the Washington, D.C., area will be closed on Monday due to a heavy round of winter weather forecast to deliver several inches of snow.
Thousands more flights canceled across U.S. Monday due to snow, COVID-19 illness
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Thousands more flights canceled across U.S. Monday due to snow, COVID-19 illness
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- More than 3,000 flights were canceled across the United States on Monday, many of them due to severe weather and staffing shortages brought on by increasing cases of COVID-19.
FDA authorizes Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for kids between 12-15
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
FDA authorizes Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for kids between 12-15
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- The Food and Drug Administration on Monday gave emergency authorization for children between 12 and 15 to receive booster doses Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine.
Chipotle adds meatless chorizo at U.S. locations; 1st plant-based option since 2014
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Chipotle adds meatless chorizo at U.S. locations; 1st plant-based option since 2014
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Chipotle said on Monday that it's adding meatless chorizo to its menu for 2022 -- its first plant-based protein option in nearly a decade.
Biden to meet with U.S. farmers, unveil plan for 'fairer' meat supply chain
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Biden to meet with U.S. farmers, unveil plan for 'fairer' meat supply chain
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will meet virtually on Monday with a group of farmers and ranchers and unveil measures -- including $1 billion in funding -- that will help them compete in the marketplace.
Biden: U.S., allies to 'respond decisively' if Russia further invades Ukraine
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Biden: U.S., allies to 'respond decisively' if Russia further invades Ukraine
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden told his Ukrainian counterpart that the United States and its allies will "respond decisively" if Russia further invades its Eastern European neighbor.
Former Sen. Harry Reid to lie in state in U.S. Capitol Rotunda
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Former Sen. Harry Reid to lie in state in U.S. Capitol Rotunda
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Harry Reid, the former Senate majority leader who died last week at the age of 82, will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on Jan. 12, congressional leaders announced Sunday night.
U.S. Marshals recover 5 teens, arrest 30 in New Orleans during monthslong operation
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
U.S. Marshals recover 5 teens, arrest 30 in New Orleans during monthslong operation
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- U.S. Marshals located five missing teenagers and arrested 30 people in the New Orleans metropolitan area during a monthslong multiagency operation, authorities said.
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin tests positive for COVID-19
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin tests positive for COVID-19
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced Sunday night that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and will quarantine at home for the next five days.
Man reported missing in Marshall Fire found alive, two still unaccounted for
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Man reported missing in Marshall Fire found alive, two still unaccounted for
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Officials in Colorado on Sunday said a man who was reported missing in the Marshall Fire was found alive, as search crews continued to look for two people who remained missing.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Strong 6.2-magnitude earthquake strikes off coast of Taiwan
Strong 6.2-magnitude earthquake strikes off coast of Taiwan
World's COVID-19 cases rise 59% but deaths down 7%; Australia triples in week
World's COVID-19 cases rise 59% but deaths down 7%; Australia triples in week
Panel has 'firsthand' testimony Trump was asked to stop riots
Panel has 'firsthand' testimony Trump was asked to stop riots
U.S. Marshals recover 5 teens, arrest 30 in New Orleans during monthslong operation
U.S. Marshals recover 5 teens, arrest 30 in New Orleans during monthslong operation
Old Man Winter to shock mid-Atlantic with quick-hitting snowstorm
Old Man Winter to shock mid-Atlantic with quick-hitting snowstorm
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement