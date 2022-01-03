NYC Mayor Eric Adams promises safety for students returning to classes Monday

1/5

A mobile COVID-19 testing site is seen in New York City's Times Square on December 21, 2021. Thousands of schoolchildren returned to classrooms in the city on Monday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Schoolchildren in New York City returned to classrooms on Monday after the holiday break, and new Mayor Eric Adams said that enhanced COVID-19 testing and other measures will keep them safe. Adams, former Mayor Bill de Blasio and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul have supported keeping New York City schools open and said that school buildings are among the safest places in the city. Advertisement

"We're going to identify the children that are exposed," Adams said, according to WNBC-TV.

"We're going to remove them from that environment, and the numbers show the mere fact that a child is exposed in a classroom does not mean that entire classroom is exposed."

Under the current plan, all students will be expected to take rapid at-home coronavirus tests and will be admitted with a negative result and are asymptomatic.

The state will give school districts 2 million tests as part of the plan.

"The test kits ... they are not super easy but with the instructions, they are entirely doable," said Health and Hospitals President Dr. Mitchell Katz, according to WABC-TV.

"You have to read the instructions but if you read the instructions, you will get it right. New Yorkers are a smart and savvy group and I believe in them."

Advertisement

Last week, city education officials said there were more than 3,300 active cases among schools, and 60% involved students. The department said eight of about 1,700 city schools will remain closed for the time being.