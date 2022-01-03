Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 3, 2022 / 4:09 PM

Navy extends deadline to clean Pearl Harbor drinking water it contaminated

By Sommer Brokaw
1/3
Navy extends deadline to clean Pearl Harbor drinking water it contaminated
Board of Water Supply members are seen in 2016 visiting an empty fuel tank at Red Hill Underground Fuel Storage Facility near Pearl Harbor. File Photo courtesy of U.S. Navy Pacific Fleet/Wikimedia Commons

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- The Navy has extended its timeline to clean up the Pearl Harbor drinking water system it contaminated in a jet fuel spill in November.

The Navy previously determined that its water well around Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam was contaminated from a jet fuel spill on Nov. 20 near the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility.

Advertisement

Navy officials told state legislators the project to restore safe drinking water to approximately 93,000 people impacted by the spill will not be complete until the end of the month during an informational briefing Wednesday.

The new deadline extends its assessment in early December that it would clean up the water system in a couple of weeks, Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported.

RELATED Climate-driven weather disasters inflicted billions in damage in 2021, study says

Still, some military families displaced due to the water contamination could start moving home as soon as next week in a staggered process.

More than 4,000 military families have left their homes due to the contamination, including about 3,400 who have moved into hotel rooms, primarily in Waikiki.

The extension of the deadline follows problems with the Navy's initial clean-up efforts.

RELATED Texas plant that sterilizes medical equipment spews cancer-causing pollution on schoolchildren

The Hawaii Department of Health issued the Navy a cease and desist order after it flushed out hydrants to clear its main distribution lines days after the contamination without a permit, and amid concerns the flushing was contaminating storm drains leading into the oceans and streams.

Advertisement

Also, when the Navy asked residents to run water and flush their toilets to get rid of contamination, it prompted reports of overwhelming fuel fumes.

Navy Real Adm. Blake Converse told lawmakers Wednesday during the informational briefing the Navy is now working closely with the Hawaii Department of Health and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to restore safe drinking water.

RELATED EPA tightening mileage rules for new cars to curb tailpipe pollution

"The plan includes complete flushing of the entire Navy system, from the source to the faucet, with a comprehensive series of water tests in every neighborhood to certify that drinking water meets safe drinking water standards," Converse said at the briefing.

The plan is to flush the main distribution lines carrying water to neighborhoods, then flush individual homes, schools and businesses, according to Converse.

About 10% of homes will be sampled to ensure compliance with safety standards along with all schools using the Navy's water system, Converse added.

The Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro apologized for the spill in a statement Saturday.

"We understand the hurt this has caused many of you, and we are committed to making it right," Del Toro said in the statement.

Converse reiterated during the briefing last week that the Navy takes responsibility.

Advertisement

"The Navy is responsible for the contamination of the drinking water in our Navy distribution system in the Red Hill well," Converse said at the briefing.

"We used every means available to investigate it thoroughly... and we will take aggressive actions to correct the failures and to hold those at fault appropriately accountable once we've completed those investigations," Converse said.

Latest Headlines

Elizabeth Holmes trial jurors say they're deadlocked on 3 fraud counts
U.S. News // 21 minutes ago
Elizabeth Holmes trial jurors say they're deadlocked on 3 fraud counts
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Jurors in the trial of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes told the judge Monday they are unable to reach a unanimous verdict on three of the 11 fraud counts she is facing.
Biden pledges $1B for small meat, poultry producers amid rising prices
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Biden pledges $1B for small meat, poultry producers amid rising prices
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden announced Monday he will send $1 billion to independent meat and poultry producers meant to help them compete in a marketplace that's dominated by a small handful of meat producers.
Another snowstorm could hit Midwest, Northeast this week
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Another snowstorm could hit Midwest, Northeast this week
As parts of the mid-Atlantic were dealing with the first significant snowstorm of the season Monday, meteorologists were monitoring the potential for another storm that may take shape in the Midwest and Northeast.
DOJ sets rule requiring gun dealers to provide safe-storage options
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
DOJ sets rule requiring gun dealers to provide safe-storage options
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- The Biden administration on Monday announced a new firearms rule under which licensed arms sellers must certify that they have secure gun storage or safety devices available to their customers.
Organic packaged salads tied to E. coli outbreak in 6 states
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Organic packaged salads tied to E. coli outbreak in 6 states
Check your packaged salad greens: More than a dozen people have been infected by a strain of E. coli in six U.S. states, health officials report.
N.Y. attorney general seeks to depose Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. in fraud case
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
N.Y. attorney general seeks to depose Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. in fraud case
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- New York Attorney General Letitia James has issued subpoenas to Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. in connection with her tax fraud investigation of their father's business practices, a court filing showed Monday.
Schumer promises filibuster debate if voting rights bill doesn't advance
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Schumer promises filibuster debate if voting rights bill doesn't advance
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., promised Monday to call a vote possibly changing Senate rules on the filibuster if Republicans block a vote on voting rights.
AT&T, Verizon say they will not delay 5G services near airports
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
AT&T, Verizon say they will not delay 5G services near airports
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- AT&T and Verizon told federal officials in a letter on Sunday they would not postpone the rollout of 5G wireless services near airports, rebuffing calls by transportation officials to do so.
Heavy snow hits D.C. area, closes schools and cuts power to about 500,000
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Heavy snow hits D.C. area, closes schools and cuts power to about 500,000
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- A winter storm produced heavy snowfall in the Washington, D.C., area on Monday, prompting a severe weather warning and closures of schools and government offices.
NYC Mayor Eric Adams promises safety for students returning to classes Monday
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
NYC Mayor Eric Adams promises safety for students returning to classes Monday
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Schoolchildren in New York City returned to classrooms on Monday after the holiday break, and new Mayor Eric Adams said that enhanced COVID-19 testing and other measures will keep them safe.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Strong 6.2-magnitude earthquake strikes off coast of Taiwan
Strong 6.2-magnitude earthquake strikes off coast of Taiwan
At least 4 women dead in Japan after choking on traditional new year rice cakes
At least 4 women dead in Japan after choking on traditional new year rice cakes
U.S. Marshals recover 5 teens, arrest 30 in New Orleans during monthslong operation
U.S. Marshals recover 5 teens, arrest 30 in New Orleans during monthslong operation
Panel has 'firsthand' testimony Trump was asked to stop riots
Panel has 'firsthand' testimony Trump was asked to stop riots
Biden: U.S., allies to 'respond decisively' if Russia further invades Ukraine
Biden: U.S., allies to 'respond decisively' if Russia further invades Ukraine
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement