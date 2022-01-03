Advertisement
Jan. 3, 2022 / 7:00 AM

Biden to meet with U.S. farmers, unveil plan for 'fairer' meat supply chain

By Clyde Hughes
President Biden is scheduled to meet Monday with meat producers about the challenges they have faced as large conglomerates have absorbed smaller processors. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will meet virtually on Monday with a group of farmers and ranchers and unveil measures -- including $1 billion in funding -- that will help them compete in the marketplace that's dominated by a small handful of meat producers.

Biden's administration says that four large meat-packing companies control 85% of the U.S. beef market, and that four processing firms have 54% of the poultry market. It also notes that four processors have 70% of the pork market.

That kind of control, it said, squeezes out small farmers and ranchers and hikes prices for consumers who have no recourse.

The White House said the new measures will help "boost competition and reduce prices in the meat-processing industry, where corporate consolidation has led to rising prices for consumers and lower earnings for farmers and ranchers."

Biden is scheduled to meet with meat producers about the challenges they have faced as large conglomerates have absorbed smaller processors.

The White House said Biden will dedicate $1 billion in funding from the American Rescue Plan to expand the processing capacity of independent firms. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack will also take part in the meeting, which is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. EST Monday.

"When too few companies control such a large portion of the market, our food supply chains are susceptible to shocks," the White House said in a statement.

"Our over-reliance on just a handful of giant processors leaves us all vulnerable, with any disruptions at these bottlenecks rippling throughout our food system."

The White House specified that Biden will dedicate $1 billion in funding from the American Rescue Plan to expand the processing capacity of independent firms, encourage private lenders to invest in independently-owned food processing and distribution infrastructure, build a pipeline of well-trained workers and support fair wages and safer workplaces.

Biden's measures will also help with technical assistance for small farmers and processors to comply with environmental, food safety and worker safety requirements.

The White House said the president will work with Congress on legislation to benefit smaller American food firms in competition with larger companies.

