Jan. 3, 2022 / 9:58 AM

Chipotle adds meatless chorizo at U.S. locations; 1st plant-based option since 2014

By Zarrin Ahmed
Chipotle pulled chorizo as a full-time menu option in 2016 after noting that it accounted for just 3% in sales. File Photo by Susan Montgomery/Shutterstock

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Chipotle said on Monday that it's adding meatless chorizo to its menu for 2022 -- its first plant-based protein option in nearly a decade.

The addition will be available in select U.S. locations for a limited time.

It's the first meatless option the chain has added since tofu-based sofritas in 2014.

"We are thrilled to introduce guests to our new, flavor-packed plant-based chorizo during a season when healthier options are top of mind," Chipotle Chief Marketing Officer Chris Brandt said in a statement.

Chipotle said the chorizo is made of chipotle peppers, tomato paste, crushed garlic, smoked paprika, olive oil and peas.

The chain said the product was tested in Denver and Indianapolis last summer.

Chipotle pulled chorizo as a full-time menu option in 2016 after noting that it accounted for just 3% in sales.

