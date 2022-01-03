N.Y. attorney general seeks to depose Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. in fraud case

1/4

New York Attorney General Letitia James

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- New York Attorney General Letitia James has issued subpoenas to Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. in connection with her tax fraud investigation of their father's business practices, a court filing showed Monday. According to a stipulation filed in New York state supreme court, James revealed she had "recently" filed subpoenas seeking testimony and documents from former President Donald Trump's two children "in connection with an investigation into the valuation of properties owned or controlled by Donald J. Trump or the Trump Organization." Advertisement

James also confirmed in the In the document that she is seeking to depose the former president himself in her probe of possible fraud in the Trump Organization's reporting of property values to banks and tax authorities.

James, a Democrat, began the inquiry two years ago to determine whether the organization has committed fraud by inflating and minimizing the value of assets to gain fiscal breaks.

Eric Trump, another of Trump's sons and a Trump Organization executive, was subpoenaed for the case in 2020 but refused to answer questions under oath.

The former president last month filed a lawsuit against James in a bid to stop her investigation, claiming the probe violates his constitutional rights and is motivated by the attorney general's "own self-interests."

The complaint accuses James' investigation of being "solely" motivated by a "desire to harass and intimidate" a political opponent, listing multiple examples of critical statements the attorney general has made against Trump dating as far back as 2016.

Trump lawyer Ronald Fischetti told NBC News Monday said he is "not surprised" by the move to seek depositions from the Trump family members, again calling the move "purely political."

James, who last month dropped a bid to run for New York governor, has said the fraud probe was launched after Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, told Congress the organization routinely inflated the values of its assets to obtain favorable terms for loans and insurance coverage, while also deflating the value of other assets to reduce real estate taxes.

Four properties, including a mixed-use building on Wall Street in New York City, are under investigation.