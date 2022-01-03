Elizabeth Holmes trial jurors say they're deadlocked on 3 fraud counts

Jurors in the trial of former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes were told by the judge Monday to resume deliberations after notifying him they were deadlocked on three counts. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Jurors in the trial of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes told the judge Monday they are unable to reach a unanimous verdict on three of the 11 fraud counts she is facing. Judge Edward Davila of the U.S. District Court in San Jose, Calif., received a note informing him of the jurors' situation, and after reiterating his instructions to them, ordered the 12-member panel to back into deliberations, CNN and ABC News reported. Advertisement

The jurors' note did not specify which counts they have been unable to agree on. It came during their seventh day of deliberations on nine counts of wire fraud and two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud leveled against Holmes, 37.

The blood-testing company dissolved September 2018, shortly after Holmes was indicted along with former Theranos President and Chief Operating Officer Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani, who faces the same charges.

Prosecutors said Holmes made false and misleading statements to investors about developing a device that could run a full range of blood tests with only a finger-prick sample.

Her attorneys, however, argued she never intended to defraud investors.

After a request by prosecutors, Davila on Monday read standardized deadlocked-jury instructions to jurors while also noting that they pertained only to the charges upon which they can't agree, The (San Jose) Mercury News reported.

"What I have just said is not meant to rush you or pressure you into agreeing on a verdict," he said. "Take as much time as you need to discuss things. There is no hurry."

If convicted, Holmes could face up to 20 years in prison, a fine of $250,000, plus restitution.