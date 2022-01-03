Advertisement
Jan. 3, 2022 / 12:38 AM

Former Sen. Harry Reid to lie in state in U.S. Capitol Rotunda

By Darryl Coote
Former Senate majority leader Harry Reid who died last week will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 12. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Harry Reid, the former Senate majority leader who died last week at the age of 82, will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on Jan. 12, congressional leaders announced Sunday night.

In a joint statement, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said the honor for the former Nevada Democrat will include a formal arrival and departure ceremony though due to the COVID-19 pandemic events will be limited to invited guests.

"Sen. Harry Reid was a titan of public service, who for more than four decades fought relentlessly for working families like his own," Pelosi said. "It is my solemn honor as House speaker to pay tribute to a legendary leader, a great American and my dear friend, Sen. Harry Reid."

Reid, who served as the Senate majority leader from 2007 to 2014, died last week following a four-year battle with pancreatic cancer. He had undergone surgery for the disease in 2018 and was said to be in remission a year later.

The career politician, who retired in 2017, served as Nevada's lieutenant governor, congressman and senator and is credited with negotiating the passage of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act in 2009.

"He was tough-as-nails strong, but caring and compassionate, and always went out of his way quietly to help people who needed help," Schumer said. "Harry never forgot where he came from, and I will miss my dear friend and mentor greatly. Few dedicated their life and career to working for and delivering for working families like Harry Reid, and it will be an honor to pay tribute to him in the Capitol next week."

The honor to lie in state has only been given to fewer than 35 government officials and military officers, including most recently former Sen. Bob Dole from Dec. 9-10.

According to the Architect of the Capitol's website, the Capitol is considered "the most suitable place for the nation to pay final tribute to its most eminent citizens by having their remains lay in state."

