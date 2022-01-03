Facebook temporarily suspends U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's account

Facebook temporarily suspended Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's account Monday, saying one of her posts violated its policies, a day after Twitter banned her. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Facebook temporarily suspended U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's account Monday, saying one of her posts violated its policies, a day after Twitter banned her. Greene, 47, shared a screenshot on Gettr --a social media platform launched by Jason Miller, a top aide to former President Donald Trump -- stating she was prohibited from posting or commenting from her Facebook account for 24 hours for violating the social network's policy against misinformation, Politico reported. Advertisement

"Facebook has joined Twitter in censoring me," Greene wrote. "This is beyond censorship of speech."

A representative for Facebook's parent company, Meta, told NBC News that one of Greene's posts "violated our policies" and was removed, but added that "removing her account for this violation is beyond the scope of our policies."

In her Gettr post Monday, Greene railed against major tech companies and their efforts to combat misinformation.

"Who appointed Twitter and Facebook to be the authorities of information and misinformation?" Greene wrote. "When Big Tech decides what political speech of elected members is accepted and what's not, then they are working against our government and against the interest of our people."

Twitter permanently suspended Greene's personal account Sunday for repeated violations of its COVID-19 misinformation policy.

A first-term lawmaker, Greene has come under fire previously for tweets regarding the riots at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, for which many major social networking platforms banned Trump.

House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy issued a statement Monday criticizing social media companies for "recent decisions to silence Americans -- including a sitting member of Congress," while not mentioning Greene by name.

"It is clear that any speech that does not fit Big Tech's orthodoxy gets muzzled," he said. "America is poorer for that conduct."