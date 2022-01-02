Twitter permanently suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene's personal account

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-GA, speaks during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol on Dec. 7. Her personal Twitter account has been suspended for repeated violations of the platform’s policies regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. File Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's personal Twitter account has been suspended for repeated violations of the platform's policies regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. Greene, a Republican, still has access to her official congressional account @RepMTG -- which was not found to have violated the company policies. Advertisement

"We permanently suspended the account you referenced(@mtgreenee) for repeated violations of our COVID-19 misinformation policy," a Twitter spokesperson said in a statement. "We've been clear that, per our strike system for this policy, we will permanently suspend accounts for repeated violations of the policy."

Greene had shared a tweet on Saturday which included a misleading chart created from unverified data pulled from a government database, according to The New York Times. The post falsely said that there have been "extremely high amounts of COVID vaccine deaths."

Twitter introduced its strike system in March to "educate the public on our policies and further reduce the spread of potentially harmful and misleading information on Twitter."

The strike system features five levels with an escalating series of locks on a user's Twitter account, beginning with a 12-hour suspension after receiving a second strike.

Greene, 47, had landed her fifth strike after Twitter issued her the fourth one in August, suspending her account for a week.

In the past, Greene has been suspended for publishing false information about COVID-19 vaccinations and the wearing of face masks.

Greene's congressional account has not posted since the controversial congresswoman shared a Christmas Eve video message to her constituents in Georgia.

The lawmaker has previously come under fire for tweets she has made regarding the riots at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, for which former President Donald Trump was banned from the platform.