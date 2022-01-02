Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 2, 2022 / 11:42 AM

Twitter permanently suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene's personal account

By Adam Schrader
Twitter permanently suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene's personal account
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-GA, speaks during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol on Dec. 7. Her personal Twitter account has been suspended for repeated violations of the platform’s policies regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. File Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's personal Twitter account has been suspended for repeated violations of the platform's policies regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Greene, a Republican, still has access to her official congressional account @RepMTG -- which was not found to have violated the company policies.

Advertisement

"We permanently suspended the account you referenced(@mtgreenee) for repeated violations of our COVID-19 misinformation policy," a Twitter spokesperson said in a statement. "We've been clear that, per our strike system for this policy, we will permanently suspend accounts for repeated violations of the policy."

Greene had shared a tweet on Saturday which included a misleading chart created from unverified data pulled from a government database, according to The New York Times. The post falsely said that there have been "extremely high amounts of COVID vaccine deaths."

RELATED Twitter suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene's account over COVID-19 posts

Twitter introduced its strike system in March to "educate the public on our policies and further reduce the spread of potentially harmful and misleading information on Twitter."

The strike system features five levels with an escalating series of locks on a user's Twitter account, beginning with a 12-hour suspension after receiving a second strike.

Advertisement

Greene, 47, had landed her fifth strike after Twitter issued her the fourth one in August, suspending her account for a week.

RELATED Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene stripped of positions on House committees

In the past, Greene has been suspended for publishing false information about COVID-19 vaccinations and the wearing of face masks.

Greene's congressional account has not posted since the controversial congresswoman shared a Christmas Eve video message to her constituents in Georgia.

The lawmaker has previously come under fire for tweets she has made regarding the riots at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, for which former President Donald Trump was banned from the platform.

Latest Headlines

New Mexico officials rescue 21 people trapped in tramway
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
New Mexico officials rescue 21 people trapped in tramway
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- New Mexico officials have rescued all 21 people who were trapped in tramway cars near Albuquerque overnight Friday amid icy conditions.
Powerball jackpot grows to estimated $522 million
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Powerball jackpot grows to estimated $522 million
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- The new year started without a winner in Powerball on Saturday night as the jackpot rose to at least $522 million.
New 2022 laws include end to surprise medical bills, increased minimum wage
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
New 2022 laws include end to surprise medical bills, increased minimum wage
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- The start of 2022 brings along with it the enforcement of new laws covering a wide range of areas in several states.
Congress' 2022 to-do list: Revived social spending bill, voting rights, Capitol riot probe
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Congress' 2022 to-do list: Revived social spending bill, voting rights, Capitol riot probe
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- The new year brings many old challenges for members of Congress who will face a tightening timeline for work on a revived social spending bill, voting rights, a probe into the Capitol riot and others.
Three people missing, 991 structures destroyed in Colorado's Marshall Fire
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Three people missing, 991 structures destroyed in Colorado's Marshall Fire
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- Officials in Colorado said three people are missing and feared dead and 991 structures have been destroyed in the wake of the 6,000-acre Marshall fire.
Eric Adams urges New Yorkers to 'not be controlled by crisis' in first mayoral speech
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Eric Adams urges New Yorkers to 'not be controlled by crisis' in first mayoral speech
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams was sworn in just after midnight on Saturday as he urged New Yorkers to "not be controlled by crisis."
USPS delivered 96.9% of shipments on time in weeks before Christmas
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
USPS delivered 96.9% of shipments on time in weeks before Christmas
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- The U.S. Postal Service delivered 96.9% of shipments on time between Dec. 12 and Dec. 21 an improvement over its 2020 rates, software company ShipMatrix reported.
Thousands of New Year's Day flights canceled due to weather, COVID-19
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Thousands of New Year's Day flights canceled due to weather, COVID-19
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- Nearly 4,500 New Year's Day flights were canceled Saturday, including 2,500 affecting the United States, as air carriers continued to struggle with the COVID-19 and wintry holiday weather.
States report record COVID-19 cases entering 2022
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
States report record COVID-19 cases entering 2022
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- Several states reported numbers of new COVID-19 cases nearing or surpassing records entering 2022.
U.S. officials, citing aircraft interference, ask carriers to delay 5G rollout
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
U.S. officials, citing aircraft interference, ask carriers to delay 5G rollout
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- The Biden administration's top transportation and aviation officials have asked the CEOs of wireless carriers AT&T and Verizon to delay the imminent rollout of new 5G technology for two weeks.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

874 cars burned in French New Year's celebrations
874 cars burned in French New Year's celebrations
Three people missing, 991 structures destroyed in Colorado's Marshall Fire
Three people missing, 991 structures destroyed in Colorado's Marshall Fire
States report record COVID-19 cases entering 2022
States report record COVID-19 cases entering 2022
U.S. officials, citing aircraft interference, ask carriers to delay 5G rollout
U.S. officials, citing aircraft interference, ask carriers to delay 5G rollout
New 2022 laws include end to surprise medical bills, increased minimum wage
New 2022 laws include end to surprise medical bills, increased minimum wage
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement