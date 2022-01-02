Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 2, 2022 / 10:45 AM

New Mexico officials rescue 21 people trapped in tramway

By Adam Schrader
1/2
New Mexico officials rescue 21 people trapped in tramway
New Mexico officials have rescued all 21 people who were trapped in tramway cars near Albuquerque overnight Friday amid icy conditions. Photo courtesy Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- New Mexico officials have rescued all 21 people who were trapped in tramway cars near Albuquerque overnight Friday amid icy conditions.

The passengers had been trapped in two cars descending the Sandia Peak Tramway around 10 p.m. Friday after ice formed alone the lines, Sandia Peak Tramway General Manager Michael Donovan told KRQE.

Advertisement

Donovan said that the passengers were all employees of the tram and a restaurant at the top of Sandia Peak, and the tram cars were stocked with emergency heating blankets, food and other supplies. Photos posted to social media by one of the trapped passengers showed passengers bundled in heating blankets and trying to sleep while waiting to be rescued.

The Bernalillo County Fire Department said during a news conference Saturday that it received calls for assistance around 2 a.m. Saturday, CNN reported.

RELATED Hungry badger rescued from resident's compost bin in England

The fire department said in a statement posted to Twitter around 6 p.m. Saturday that everyone trapped on the tram had been rescued.

"All 21 people and rescuers are off the mountain with no injuries. We want to thank BCSO, NM Search and Rescue Teams, NM State Police, and Sandia Peak Aerial Tram personnel for their assistance in making this a successful rescue. Way to start the New Year off right!!" the department tweeted.

Advertisement

The Sandia Peak Tramway, the longest aerial tramway in the Americas, opened in May 1966 and spans 2.7 miles from its base at the edge of the city of Albuquerque to a terminal 10,378 feet above sea level at Sandia Peak on the ridgeline of the Sandia Mountains.

"We would like to express our deepest gratitude to BCFD, BCSO, NM State Police, and NM Search & Rescue Teams who all coordinated a save evacuation of our TEN 3 and Tram staff," the Sandia Peak Tramway said in a statement posted to Instagram.

"At this time, we are focused on the well-being of our staff members; the Tram and TEN 3 will remain closed Sunday, January 2."

Latest Headlines

Twitter permanently suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene's personal account
U.S. News // 28 minutes ago
Twitter permanently suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene's personal account
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's personal Twitter account has been suspended for repeated violations of the platform's policies regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.
Powerball jackpot grows to estimated $522 million
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Powerball jackpot grows to estimated $522 million
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- The new year started without a winner in Powerball on Saturday night as the jackpot rose to at least $522 million.
New 2022 laws include end to surprise medical bills, increased minimum wage
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
New 2022 laws include end to surprise medical bills, increased minimum wage
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- The start of 2022 brings along with it the enforcement of new laws covering a wide range of areas in several states.
Congress' 2022 to-do list: Revived social spending bill, voting rights, Capitol riot probe
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Congress' 2022 to-do list: Revived social spending bill, voting rights, Capitol riot probe
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- The new year brings many old challenges for members of Congress who will face a tightening timeline for work on a revived social spending bill, voting rights, a probe into the Capitol riot and others.
Three people missing, 991 structures destroyed in Colorado's Marshall Fire
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Three people missing, 991 structures destroyed in Colorado's Marshall Fire
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- Officials in Colorado said three people are missing and feared dead and 991 structures have been destroyed in the wake of the 6,000-acre Marshall fire.
Eric Adams urges New Yorkers to 'not be controlled by crisis' in first mayoral speech
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Eric Adams urges New Yorkers to 'not be controlled by crisis' in first mayoral speech
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams was sworn in just after midnight on Saturday as he urged New Yorkers to "not be controlled by crisis."
USPS delivered 96.9% of shipments on time in weeks before Christmas
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
USPS delivered 96.9% of shipments on time in weeks before Christmas
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- The U.S. Postal Service delivered 96.9% of shipments on time between Dec. 12 and Dec. 21 an improvement over its 2020 rates, software company ShipMatrix reported.
Thousands of New Year's Day flights canceled due to weather, COVID-19
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Thousands of New Year's Day flights canceled due to weather, COVID-19
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- Nearly 4,500 New Year's Day flights were canceled Saturday, including 2,500 affecting the United States, as air carriers continued to struggle with the COVID-19 and wintry holiday weather.
States report record COVID-19 cases entering 2022
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
States report record COVID-19 cases entering 2022
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- Several states reported numbers of new COVID-19 cases nearing or surpassing records entering 2022.
U.S. officials, citing aircraft interference, ask carriers to delay 5G rollout
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
U.S. officials, citing aircraft interference, ask carriers to delay 5G rollout
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- The Biden administration's top transportation and aviation officials have asked the CEOs of wireless carriers AT&T and Verizon to delay the imminent rollout of new 5G technology for two weeks.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

874 cars burned in French New Year's celebrations
874 cars burned in French New Year's celebrations
Three people missing, 991 structures destroyed in Colorado's Marshall Fire
Three people missing, 991 structures destroyed in Colorado's Marshall Fire
States report record COVID-19 cases entering 2022
States report record COVID-19 cases entering 2022
U.S. officials, citing aircraft interference, ask carriers to delay 5G rollout
U.S. officials, citing aircraft interference, ask carriers to delay 5G rollout
New 2022 laws include end to surprise medical bills, increased minimum wage
New 2022 laws include end to surprise medical bills, increased minimum wage
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement