New Mexico officials rescue 21 people trapped in tramway

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- New Mexico officials have rescued all 21 people who were trapped in tramway cars near Albuquerque overnight Friday amid icy conditions.
The passengers had been trapped in two cars descending the Sandia Peak Tramway around 10 p.m. Friday after ice formed alone the lines, Sandia Peak Tramway General Manager Michael Donovan told KRQE.
Donovan said that the passengers were all employees of the tram and a restaurant at the top of Sandia Peak, and the tram cars were stocked with emergency heating blankets, food and other supplies. Photos posted to social media by one of the trapped passengers showed passengers bundled in heating blankets and trying to sleep while waiting to be rescued.
The Bernalillo County Fire Department said during a news conference Saturday that it received calls for assistance around 2 a.m. Saturday, CNN reported.