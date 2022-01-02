New Mexico officials rescue 21 people trapped in tramway

1/2

New Mexico officials have rescued all 21 people who were trapped in tramway cars near Albuquerque overnight Friday amid icy conditions. Photo courtesy Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- New Mexico officials have rescued all 21 people who were trapped in tramway cars near Albuquerque overnight Friday amid icy conditions. The passengers had been trapped in two cars descending the Sandia Peak Tramway around 10 p.m. Friday after ice formed alone the lines, Sandia Peak Tramway General Manager Michael Donovan told KRQE. Advertisement Donovan said that the passengers were all employees of the tram and a restaurant at the top of Sandia Peak, and the tram cars were stocked with emergency heating blankets, food and other supplies. Photos posted to social media by one of the trapped passengers showed passengers bundled in heating blankets and trying to sleep while waiting to be rescued. The Bernalillo County Fire Department said during a news conference Saturday that it received calls for assistance around 2 a.m. Saturday, CNN reported. RELATED Hungry badger rescued from resident's compost bin in England

The fire department said in a statement posted to Twitter around 6 p.m. Saturday that everyone trapped on the tram had been rescued.

"All 21 people and rescuers are off the mountain with no injuries. We want to thank BCSO, NM Search and Rescue Teams, NM State Police, and Sandia Peak Aerial Tram personnel for their assistance in making this a successful rescue. Way to start the New Year off right!!" the department tweeted.

The Sandia Peak Tramway, the longest aerial tramway in the Americas, opened in May 1966 and spans 2.7 miles from its base at the edge of the city of Albuquerque to a terminal 10,378 feet above sea level at Sandia Peak on the ridgeline of the Sandia Mountains.

We are happy to report that at this time all people needing rescue from the Tram cars have been rescued and are safely at base. We still have rescue personnel on the mountain who are hiking out due to difficulty in making access with the helicopter. We will update when all clear.- BernalilloCountyFire (@BerncoFire) January 1, 2022

"We would like to express our deepest gratitude to BCFD, BCSO, NM State Police, and NM Search & Rescue Teams who all coordinated a save evacuation of our TEN 3 and Tram staff," the Sandia Peak Tramway said in a statement posted to Instagram.

"At this time, we are focused on the well-being of our staff members; the Tram and TEN 3 will remain closed Sunday, January 2."