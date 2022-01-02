Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 2, 2022 / 4:13 PM

Flight cancellation spree continues through New Year's weekend

By Adam Schrader
Flight cancellation spree continues through New Year's weekend
Travelers stand in line for ticketing at St. Louis-Lambert International Airport in St. Louis on Dec. 26. Airlines have blamed coronavirus for staffing problems that led to a spree of cancellations that began Christmas Eve. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Thousands of flights were canceled and delayed over New Year's weekend because of winter storms in the Midwest and a reduced workforce caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

FlightAware, a flight tracking and data platform, said there were at least 2,377 domestic and international flights to and from the United States canceled Sunday by the afternoon -- continuing a spree in cancellations that began on Christmas Eve.

Advertisement

There were more than 4,000 flights canceled globally Sunday, which is typically the busiest travel day of the week.

On Saturday, 4,740 flights were canceled worldwide Saturday with 2,749 domestic and international U.S. flights canceled, the data shows. There were 13,121 flights delayed globally on Saturday, and 7,401 international and domestic U.S. flights delayed.

RELATED Old Man Winter to shock mid-Atlantic with quick-hitting snowstorm

Southwest Airlines, Delta Air Lines, JetBlue Airways, American Airlines, and United Airlines -- all among the country's largest airlines -- each had more than 100 flights canceled, the data shows. Southwest had more than 950 flight delays, the most of any airline.

The U.S. airports with the largest impact from the cancellations Sunday included Chicago O'Hare International Airport, which had 26% of its departure flights canceled and 24% of its arrivals canceled. Chicago Midway airport had 15% of its departures canceled and 7% of its arrivals canceled.

Advertisement

The delays come during one of the biggest travel periods of the season, with travel numbers approaching pre-pandemic levels.

RELATED Thousands of New Year's Day flights canceled due to weather, COVID-19

On New Year's Day, the Transportation Security Administration screened 1,616,316 passengers, up from 1,192,881 in 2021 but lower than the 2,178,656 passengers screened in 2020 before the pandemic began.

The TSA screened 1,650,795 passengers on New Year's Eve, more than double the 805,990 passengers screened the prior year. On Dec. 21, the TSAscreened 1,979,089 passengers, just 2,344 passengers shy of the 1,981,433 screened on the same date in 2019.

As passengers have returned to flying for the holiday season, the airline industry has suffered a decreased workforce as workers isolate after testing positive for COVID-19.

Latest Headlines

Man reported missing in Marshall Fire found alive, two still unaccounted for
U.S. News // 4 minutes ago
Man reported missing in Marshall Fire found alive, two still unaccounted for
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Officials in Colorado on Sunday said a man who was reported missing in the Marshall Fire was found alive, as search crews continued to look for two people who remained missing.
Jan. 6 panel has 'firsthand' testimony Trump was asked to stop riots
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Jan. 6 panel has 'firsthand' testimony Trump was asked to stop riots
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson said Sunday that the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol has received testimony that former President Donald Trump was asked to call for them to end.
Old Man Winter to shock mid-Atlantic with quick-hitting snowstorm
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Old Man Winter to shock mid-Atlantic with quick-hitting snowstorm
A sneaky storm from the southern United States will swing northward and strengthen enough to blast part of mid-Atlantic region with dose of heavy snow as dramatically colder air sweeps in, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
Severe weather ushered in year as calendars turned to 2022
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Severe weather ushered in year as calendars turned to 2022
Gusty winds, half-dollar-sized hail, record-breaking rainfall and damaging tornadoes impacted the South and the Ohio Valley as calendars turned to 2022.
Fauci: CDC may alter guidance to require negative test before ending isolation
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Fauci: CDC may alter guidance to require negative test before ending isolation
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday that the CDC was considering requiring that people who test positive for COVID-19 obtain a negative test before ending isolation.
Twitter permanently suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene's personal account
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Twitter permanently suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene's personal account
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's personal Twitter account has been suspended for repeated violations of the platform's policies regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.
New Mexico officials rescue 21 people trapped in tramway
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
New Mexico officials rescue 21 people trapped in tramway
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- New Mexico officials have rescued all 21 people who were trapped in tramway cars near Albuquerque overnight Friday amid icy conditions.
Powerball jackpot grows to estimated $522 million
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Powerball jackpot grows to estimated $522 million
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- The new year started without a winner in Powerball on Saturday night as the jackpot rose to at least $522 million.
New 2022 laws include end to surprise medical bills, increased minimum wage
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
New 2022 laws include end to surprise medical bills, increased minimum wage
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- The start of 2022 brings along with it the enforcement of new laws covering a wide range of areas in several states.
Congress' 2022 to-do list: Revived social spending bill, voting rights, Capitol riot probe
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Congress' 2022 to-do list: Revived social spending bill, voting rights, Capitol riot probe
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- The new year brings many old challenges for members of Congress who will face a tightening timeline for work on a revived social spending bill, voting rights, a probe into the Capitol riot and others.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Three people missing, 991 structures destroyed in Colorado's Marshall Fire
Three people missing, 991 structures destroyed in Colorado's Marshall Fire
States report record COVID-19 cases entering 2022
States report record COVID-19 cases entering 2022
Powerball jackpot grows to estimated $522 million
Powerball jackpot grows to estimated $522 million
New 2022 laws include end to surprise medical bills, increased minimum wage
New 2022 laws include end to surprise medical bills, increased minimum wage
World's COVID-19 cases rise 58% but deaths down 7%
World's COVID-19 cases rise 58% but deaths down 7%
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement