Jan. 2, 2022 / 8:38 AM

Powerball jackpot grows to estimated $522 million

By Allen Cone
Powerball is sold at a news stand in Manhattan, N.Y. There was no winner in Saturday's drawing. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- The new year started without a winner in Powerball on Saturday night as the jackpot rose to at least $522 million.

The next drawing is at 10:59 p.m. Monday.

The numbers drawn Saturday: 6, 12, 39, 48, 50, with the Powerball of 7.

The last time there was a winner was on Oct. 4 when a single ticket earned $699.9 million. There have been 38 drawings without a winner.

The largest lottery payoff: $1.586 billion in Powerball shared in 2016 by winners in California, Florida and Tennessee.

The overall odds of winning any prize with a $2 ticket are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

There were three winners selecting all five numbers but not the Powerball and 56 with four numbers and the red ball.

Powerball, which is paid out in an annuity in 30 installments over 29 years, is worth about $371.5 million in a cash lump sum.

Each of the six prize winners in 2021 chose to receive their winnings in an immediate lump sum of cash, for a total of $1.4 billion in prize money. The total pots were an aggregate $2 billion, ranging from $23.2 million to $731.1 million.

Powerball occurs three times a week every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. The Monday drawing was added on Aug. 23, the first time in the 29-year history that drawings are offered three nights a week.

More than half of the proceeds of each ticket sale remain in the jurisdiction it was sold in.

Players choose five numbers from 1 to 69 and one Powerball number from 1 to 26. Powerball tickets cost $2 each.

Powerball is played in 45 states plus Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico.

The largest winner in Mega Millions, the other main lottery game in the United States, was $1.537 with one ticket in South Carolina on Oct. 23, 2018. The winner has never been disclosed. That game is played Tuesday and Friday with the jackpot at an estimated $244 million.

Mega Millions players chose five balls from 1 tghrough 70 with one gold ball from among 25.

