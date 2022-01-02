Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 2, 2022 / 8:38 AM

Powerball jackpot grows to estimated $522 million; next drawing Monday

By Allen Cone
Powerball jackpot grows to estimated $522 million; next drawing Monday
Powerball is sold at a news stand in Manhattan, N.Y. There was no winner in Saturday's drawing. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- The new year started without a winner in Powerball on Saturday night as the jackpot rose to at least $522 million.

The next drawing is at 10:59 p.m. EST Monday.

Advertisement

The numbers drawn Saturday: 6, 12, 39, 48, 50, with the Powerball of 7.

The last time there was a winner was on Oct. 4 when a single ticket earned $699.9 million. There have been 38 drawings without a winner.

RELATED Family's winning lottery ticket nearly given away as Christmas gift

The largest lottery payoff: $1.586 billion in Powerball shared in 2016 by winners in California, Florida and Tennessee.

The overall odds of winning any prize with a $2 ticket are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

There were three winners selecting all five numbers but not the Powerball and 56 with four numbers and the red ball.

RELATED Virginia dad on chocolate milk run wins $1 million lottery jackpot

Powerball, which is paid out in an annuity in 30 installments over 29 years, is worth about $371.5 million in a cash lump sum.

Each of the six prize winners in 2021 chose to receive their winnings in an immediate lump sum of cash, for a total of $1.4 billion in prize money. The total pots were an aggregate $2 billion, ranging from $23.2 million to $731.1 million.

Advertisement

Powerball occurs three times a week every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. The Monday drawing was added on Aug. 23, the first time in the 29-year history that drawings are offered three nights a week.

RELATED 'Pre-holiday surprise' for wife earns Maryland couple a $50,000 lottery prize

More than half of the proceeds of each ticket sale remain in the jurisdiction it was sold in.

Players choose five numbers from 1 to 69 and one Powerball number from 1 to 26. Powerball tickets cost $2 each.

Powerball is played in 45 states plus Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico.

The largest winner in Mega Millions, the other main lottery game in the United States, was $1.537 with one ticket in South Carolina on Oct. 23, 2018. The winner has never been disclosed. That game is played Tuesday and Friday with the jackpot at an estimated $244 million.

Mega Millions players chose five balls from 1 tghrough 70 with one gold ball from among 25.

Latest Headlines

Man reported missing in Marshall Fire found alive, two still unaccounted for
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Man reported missing in Marshall Fire found alive, two still unaccounted for
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Officials in Colorado on Sunday said a man who was reported missing in the Marshall Fire was found alive, as search crews continued to look for two people who remained missing.
Flight cancellation spree continues through New Year's weekend
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Flight cancellation spree continues through New Year's weekend
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Thousands of flights were canceled and delayed over New Year's weekend because of winter storms in the Midwest and a reduced workforce caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Panel has 'firsthand' testimony Trump was asked to stop riots
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Panel has 'firsthand' testimony Trump was asked to stop riots
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson said Sunday that the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol has received testimony that former President Donald Trump was asked to call for them to end.
Old Man Winter to shock mid-Atlantic with quick-hitting snowstorm
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Old Man Winter to shock mid-Atlantic with quick-hitting snowstorm
A sneaky storm from the southern United States will swing northward and strengthen enough to blast part of mid-Atlantic region with dose of heavy snow as dramatically colder air sweeps in, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
Severe weather ushered in year as calendars turned to 2022
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Severe weather ushered in year as calendars turned to 2022
Gusty winds, half-dollar-sized hail, record-breaking rainfall and damaging tornadoes impacted the South and the Ohio Valley as calendars turned to 2022.
Fauci: CDC may alter guidance to require negative test before ending isolation
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Fauci: CDC may alter guidance to require negative test before ending isolation
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Dr. Anthony Fauci on Sunday said the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention may alter its recent guidance for people who test positive for COVID-19 by requiring a negative test before ending isolation.
Twitter permanently suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene's personal account
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Twitter permanently suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene's personal account
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's personal Twitter account has been suspended for repeated violations of the platform's policies regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.
New Mexico officials rescue 21 people trapped in tramway
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
New Mexico officials rescue 21 people trapped in tramway
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- New Mexico officials have rescued all 21 people who were trapped in tramway cars near Albuquerque overnight Friday amid icy conditions.
New 2022 laws include end to surprise medical bills, increased minimum wage
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
New 2022 laws include end to surprise medical bills, increased minimum wage
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- The start of 2022 brings along with it the enforcement of new laws covering a wide range of areas in several states.
Congress' 2022 to-do list: Revived social spending bill, voting rights, Capitol riot probe
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Congress' 2022 to-do list: Revived social spending bill, voting rights, Capitol riot probe
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- The new year brings many old challenges for members of Congress who will face a tightening timeline for work on a revived social spending bill, voting rights, a probe into the Capitol riot and others.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Three people missing, 991 structures destroyed in Colorado's Marshall Fire
Three people missing, 991 structures destroyed in Colorado's Marshall Fire
World's COVID-19 cases rise 58% but deaths down 7%; Australia triples in week
World's COVID-19 cases rise 58% but deaths down 7%; Australia triples in week
New 2022 laws include end to surprise medical bills, increased minimum wage
New 2022 laws include end to surprise medical bills, increased minimum wage
Panel has 'firsthand' testimony Trump was asked to stop riots
Panel has 'firsthand' testimony Trump was asked to stop riots
Old Man Winter to shock mid-Atlantic with quick-hitting snowstorm
Old Man Winter to shock mid-Atlantic with quick-hitting snowstorm
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement