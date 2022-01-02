Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 2, 2022 / 1:43 PM

Fauci: CDC may alter guidance to require negative test before ending isolation

By Daniel Uria
1/5
Fauci: CDC may alter guidance to require negative test before ending isolation
Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday that the CDC was considering requiring that people who test positive for COVID-19 obtain a negative test before ending isolation. File Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/UPI. | License Photo

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Dr. Anthony Fauci on Sunday said the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention may alter its recent guidance for people who test positive for COVID-19 by requiring a negative test before ending isolation.

Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told ABC News This Week, that changes to the guidance released on Monday stating that people infected with COVID-19 can end isolation after five days if they are asymptomatic, followed by five days of mask-wearing around others, were being considered.

Advertisement

"There has been some concern about why we don't ask people at that five-day period to get tested. That is something that is now under consideration. The CDC is very well aware that there has been some pushback about that," Fauci said.

The CDC made no requirement for testing in the guidance but said that "best practice" for all those exposed to COVID-19 would be to get tested five days after exposure.

RELATED World's COVID-19 cases rise 58% but deaths down 7%

The guidance was met with pushback from the nation's largest nurse's union and a major flight attendant union as well as criticism from public health officials including former U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams.

Advertisement

"Regardless of what CDC says, you really should try to obtain an antigen test (I know -- easier said than done) and confirm it's negative prior to leaving isolation and quarantine. There's not a scientist or doctor I've met yet who wouldn't do this for themselves/their family," Adams wrote on Twitter.

The CDC guidance came just before the agency reported a pandemic record of more than 580,000 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the last day it reported data before the New Year's holiday.

RELATED Twitter permanently suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene's personal account

Overall the United States has reported 54,913,635 COVID-19 cases and 825,868 coronavirus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to data gathered by Johns Hopkins University.

Several states recorded new records or near-record highs in daily infections in the final days of 2021 amid the presence of the Omicron variant.

On Saturday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the state had reported a record 85,476 new cases on New Year's Eve, its highest one-day total since the start of the pandemic.

RELATED Thousands of New Year's Day flights canceled due to weather, COVID-19

Fauci, however, on Sunday said while he remained "very concerned" about the threat of the virus to unvaccinated Americans, he believes less focus can be placed on mild cases of infections among the vaccinated.

Advertisement

"As you get further on and infections become less severe, it is much more relevant to focus on the hospitalizations as opposed to the total number of cases," he said.

Throughout the United States, 99,763 inpatient hospital beds at nearly 6,000 reporting hospitals were in use by COVID-19 patients and 74.97% of all inpatient beds nationwide were in use overall, according to data from the Department of Health and Human Services.

In its last update on Thursday, the CDC reported that 73.3% of the U.S. population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine while 62% have been fully vaccinated. Among fully vaccinated Americans 33.4% have received an additional booster dose.

Latest Headlines

Old Man Winter to shock mid-Atlantic with quick-hitting snowstorm
U.S. News // 23 minutes ago
Old Man Winter to shock mid-Atlantic with quick-hitting snowstorm
A sneaky storm from the southern United States will swing northward and strengthen enough to blast part of mid-Atlantic region with dose of heavy snow as dramatically colder air sweeps in, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
Severe weather ushered in year as calendars turned to 2022
U.S. News // 34 minutes ago
Severe weather ushered in year as calendars turned to 2022
Gusty winds, half-dollar-sized hail, record-breaking rainfall and damaging tornadoes impacted the South and the Ohio Valley as calendars turned to 2022.
Twitter permanently suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene's personal account
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Twitter permanently suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene's personal account
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's personal Twitter account has been suspended for repeated violations of the platform's policies regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.
New Mexico officials rescue 21 people trapped in tramway
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
New Mexico officials rescue 21 people trapped in tramway
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- New Mexico officials have rescued all 21 people who were trapped in tramway cars near Albuquerque overnight Friday amid icy conditions.
Powerball jackpot grows to estimated $522 million
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Powerball jackpot grows to estimated $522 million
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- The new year started without a winner in Powerball on Saturday night as the jackpot rose to at least $522 million.
New 2022 laws include end to surprise medical bills, increased minimum wage
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
New 2022 laws include end to surprise medical bills, increased minimum wage
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- The start of 2022 brings along with it the enforcement of new laws covering a wide range of areas in several states.
Congress' 2022 to-do list: Revived social spending bill, voting rights, Capitol riot probe
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Congress' 2022 to-do list: Revived social spending bill, voting rights, Capitol riot probe
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- The new year brings many old challenges for members of Congress who will face a tightening timeline for work on a revived social spending bill, voting rights, a probe into the Capitol riot and others.
Three people missing, 991 structures destroyed in Colorado's Marshall Fire
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Three people missing, 991 structures destroyed in Colorado's Marshall Fire
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- Officials in Colorado said three people are missing and feared dead and 991 structures have been destroyed in the wake of the 6,000-acre Marshall fire.
Eric Adams urges New Yorkers to 'not be controlled by crisis' in first mayoral speech
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Eric Adams urges New Yorkers to 'not be controlled by crisis' in first mayoral speech
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams was sworn in just after midnight on Saturday as he urged New Yorkers to "not be controlled by crisis."
USPS delivered 96.9% of shipments on time in weeks before Christmas
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
USPS delivered 96.9% of shipments on time in weeks before Christmas
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- The U.S. Postal Service delivered 96.9% of shipments on time between Dec. 12 and Dec. 21 an improvement over its 2020 rates, software company ShipMatrix reported.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

874 cars burned in French New Year's celebrations
874 cars burned in French New Year's celebrations
Three people missing, 991 structures destroyed in Colorado's Marshall Fire
Three people missing, 991 structures destroyed in Colorado's Marshall Fire
States report record COVID-19 cases entering 2022
States report record COVID-19 cases entering 2022
Powerball jackpot grows to estimated $522 million
Powerball jackpot grows to estimated $522 million
U.S. officials, citing aircraft interference, ask carriers to delay 5G rollout
U.S. officials, citing aircraft interference, ask carriers to delay 5G rollout
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement