States report record COVID-19 cases entering 2022

File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 1 (UPI) -- New COVID-19 cases continued to roll in at record numbers in some states to kick off 2022, with hospitalizations also on the rise. The United States reported 2.7 million new COVID-19 cases in the week ending with New Year's Eve on Friday, up 105% from the previous week, as the nation has reported a total of 54,771,160 infections and 825,561 coronavirus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to data gathered by Johns Hopkins University. Advertisement

Florida on Saturday reported 56,865 new COVID-19 cases among residents, its third-highest total after 75,962 reported on Friday and 58,014 the day before.

On Friday, the Florida Department of Health reported infections rose a record 302,179 in one week, a 130% increase from the week before.

Other states, including Arkansas, Maryland and New York, reported record case numbers on Friday.

On Saturday, the Department of Health and Human Services said 98,041 of 759,388 hospital beds throughout the nation were in use for COVID-19 patients. Overall 76.58% of inpatient beds nationwide were in use and all but eight states had 70% or more beds in use.

Outbreaks of infections continued to place strain on travel services with the New York City Metropolitan Transportation Authority announced the suspension of service for three subway lines. Thousands more flights were canceled on around the world Saturday.

"Omicron is truly everywhere," Dr. Megan Ranney, a professor of emergency medicine at Brown University's School of Public Health, told CNN.

"What I am so worried about over the next month or so is that our economy is going to shut down, not because of policies from the federal government or from the state governments, but rather because so many of us are ill."