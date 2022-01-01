Roberts sees need for court reforms, calls for judiciary independence

1/5

Chief Justice John Roberts sits during a group photo of the Justices at the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., on April 23. File Photo by Erin Schaff/UPI/Pool | License Photo

Jan. 1 (UPI) -- Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts says the U.S. court system needs reforms, but urged in an annual year-end report that they be carried out without political interference. Roberts cited the need for federal judges to recuse themselves from any case in which they have a personal financial interest as among his chief concerns in his 2021 Year-End Report on the Federal Judiciary. Advertisement

He also flagged allegations of sexual harassment in the workplace and concerns about the procedures used to assign patent cases in federal trial courts as areas in which reforms need to be accomplished in the court system.

But, in his role as the the head of the Judicial Conference -- the body responsible for making policy regarding the administration of the courts -- Roberts asserted the courts should maintain their independence to accomplish such reforms without interference from politicians.

"The Judiciary's power to manage its internal affairs insulates courts from inappropriate political influence and is crucial to preserving public trust in its work as a separate and co-equal branch of government," he wrote.

In his nine-page review, the chief justice does not specifically mention the Courthouse Ethics and Transparency Act, passed by the House of Representatives by a 422-4 margin last month, requiring federal judges to disclose stock sales and purchases greater than $1,000 within 45 days of the transaction.

The bill was enacted after a Wall Street Journal investigation found in September that 131 federal judges violated federal law by presiding over lawsuits that were connected to companies in which they had a financial stake.

Roberts acknowledged the seriousness of the Journal story, saying, "[T]he Judiciary takes this matter seriously. We expect judges to adhere to the highest standards."

But he also attempted to "put these lapses in context," noting that "the 685 instances identified amount to a very small fraction -- less than three hundredths of 1 percent -- of the 2.5 million civil cases filed in the district cases in the nine years included in the study," stress that nothing has shown any of the judges benefited from the ethical lapses.

The chief justice said it should up to the judiciary, not Congress, to institute court reforms.

The Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts, he wrote, "is already working with the Judicial Conference's committees -- including Codes of Conduct, Financial Disclosure and Judicial Conduct and Disability -- with jurisdiction to address these problems."

Among the steps underway, he said, is a review of the current case-management software to improve automated detection of potential conflicts and ethics training enhancement "to ensure that judges are both aware of their obligations and know how to use the conflict checking tools effectively."

"The bottom line," Roberts asserted, "is that the Conference is taking the concerns seriously and has committed itself to the careful labor of addressing them."

Roberts also made no mention of President Joe Biden's creation in April of an executive commission to explore the ideas of adding justices to the high court and setting term limits for existing justices.

In its final report issued last month, the panel mainly avoided taking positions on those issues but found unequivocally that Congress possesses the power to enlarge the court if it so chooses.