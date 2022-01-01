Advertisement
Jan. 1, 2022 / 8:29 PM

New 2022 laws include end to surprise medical bills, increased minimum wage

By Daniel Uria
New 2022 laws include end to surprise medical bills, increased minimum wage
The federal No Surprises Act takes effect on Saturday, requiring insurance companies to cover charges from out-of-network providers. File Photo by DarkoStojanovic/Pixabay 

Jan. 1 (UPI) -- The start of 2022 brings along with it the enforcement of new laws covering a wide range of areas in several states.

Beginning Saturday states will put laws into effect limiting unexpected medical bills, raising wages and legalizing recreational marijuana use, among others.

Preventing surprise medical bills

The federal No Surprises Act takes effect on Saturday, requiring insurance companies to cover charges from out-of-network providers.

The law protects patients who receive emergency care or scheduled treatment from doctors and hospitals outside of their insurance networks that they did not choose.

Bills for one-fifth of emergency treatments and one-sixth of in-network hospitalizations are found to include at least one such out-of-network charge.

Federal estimates say the legislation will apply to about 10 million medical bills each year.

Increasing minimum wage

New York increased its minimum wage on Saturday followed by 20 other states beginning Saturday.

The increases in New York, California, Delaware, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Rhode Island come as part of scheduled raises in order to reach $15-per-hour minimums.

Missouri, Michigan, New Mexico and Virginia have laws in effect raising the minimum wage toward $12-per-hour.

Arizona, Colorado, Maine, Minnesota, Montana, Ohio, South Dakota, Vermont and Washington also saw wage increases due to automatic cost-of-living adjustments based on inflation.

Recreational marijuana

In Montana, residents 21 and older were allowed to purchase marijuana for recreational use.

The law allows the purchase of "up to one ounce of cannabis, which may include up to eight grams of concentrate and/or up to 800 mg of THC in edible form," while adults are also allowed to grow up to two cannabis plants in their home, but no more than four plants per household.

The law only applies to counties in the state that approved a ballot initiative on recreational cannabis use in 2020.

Other laws

California will extend a law instituted during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic allowing restaurants and bars to sell alcoholic beverages to go through Dec. 31, 2026.

Oregon will also extend the law a similar law, stipulating that drinks must be sold in sealed containers and opened at home.

Washington state will require anyone selling a house to disclose whether the property has access to internet service.

Florida will require child care providers to install alarms in any car, bus or van used to transport children to alert drivers that everyone is out of the vehicle before they lock it.

