Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 31, 2021 / 7:25 PM

U.S. condemns Russia for closing human rights group

By Adam Schrader
U.S. condemns Russia for closing human rights group
Russian policemen detain a supporter of Memorial International outside the Russian Supreme Court during a hearing on Dec. 28. The Supreme Court of Russia decided to liquidate the international historical and educational society, which the Russian authorities consider a foreign agent. Photo by Yuri Kochetkov/EPA-EFE

Dec. 31 (UPI) -- The United States issued a joint statement with several ally nations Friday rebuking a Russian court's decision to "forcibly close" the human rights group International Memorial.

The statement, issued by the office of State Department spokesman Ned Price, was made by the governments of the U.S., Australia, Canada, the European Union, and Britain in reaction to Russia shuttering Memorial International on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Russia's Supreme Court had determined that Memorial International, the prominent human rights organization founded in Moscow in 1992 and known for chronicling the historical atrocities of the former Soviet Union, was guilty of failing to register as a foreign agent despite receiving foreign donations, according to Russian news agency TASS.

In the statement, Price said the nations "deplore" the decisions to forcibly close International Memorial and the Memorial HumanRights Center.

RELATED Moscow court dissolves Memorial Human Rights Center

"For more than three decades, Memorial has fulfilled a unique role in documenting historical crimes and recovering for posterity the memory of the tens of millions of victims of political repression in the country," the statement reads.

"Memorial has also advocated tirelessly for the protection of human rights in Russia, exposing appalling abuses, including in the North Caucasus, and maintaining a growing list of individuals it considers to be political prisoners."

Advertisement

The joint statement said that the nations "cannot" accept the claim by Russian authorities that Memorial Human Rights Center's work"justifies extremism and terrorism."

RELATED Biden to have call with Putin over military buildup in Ukraine

"Memorial's work has never been more needed," the statement reads.

Price noted that the "unconscionable decision to silence Memorial" comes on the heels of "deepening and systematic repression in Russia "against human rights defenders, journalists, political opposition members, "as well as religious minority groups and other marginalized groups."

"This further harms Russia's international reputation, as respect for human rights, fundamental freedoms, and the rule of law constitute one of the foundations of the rules-based international order," the statement reads.

The U.S., which has similar rules known as the Foreign Agents Registration Act of 1938, said the countries condemn the Russian legislation on "foreign agents" for silencing "independent voices."

"The people of Russia, like people everywhere, have the right to freedom of expression and association, including in defense of their human rights and fundamental freedoms," the statement reads.

The Kremlin argued during the court proceedings that Memorial misrepresents Soviet history, according to a statement from the organization's board of directors.

"The decision of the Supreme Court has once again confirmed that the history of political terror, organized and directed by the state power, remains for Russia not an academic subject that is of interest only to specialists, but a sharp problem of modernity," the statement reads. "Our country needs an honest and fair understanding of the Soviet past; this is the key to its future."

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Louisiana judge resigns over racial slur video
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Louisiana judge resigns over racial slur video
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- A judge in Louisiana resigned Friday after she was caught on video repeatedly using a racial slur in reference to a Black burglar earlier this month.
New York mandates booster vaccines for college students
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
New York mandates booster vaccines for college students
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday that the state would be requiring booster vaccines for college students attending schools within the State University of New York and City University of New York systems.
Biden administration extends ISS operations through 2030
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Biden administration extends ISS operations through 2030
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has extended operations on theInternational Space Station through 2030 to "enable a seamless transition" to commercial space stations, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson announced Friday.
Biden OKs disaster declaration for 'historic' Colorado wildfire
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Biden OKs disaster declaration for 'historic' Colorado wildfire
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- A winter weather storm on Friday may help put out a devastating Colorado wildfire that is already being called the worst in state history.
Naples Zoo president discusses shooting death of tiger
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Naples Zoo president discusses shooting death of tiger
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- In some of their first comments since a Florida sheriff deputy shot a killed Eko, a rare Malaysian tiger at the Naples Zoo at Caribbean Gardens, officials said the officer had no other choice.
West Virginia approves permit for pipeline construction
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
West Virginia approves permit for pipeline construction
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- West Virginia regulators granted a crucial permit for the construction of a controversial natural gas pipeline Thursday.
COVID-19 cases continue to spike in U.S. as 2021 comes to a close
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
COVID-19 cases continue to spike in U.S. as 2021 comes to a close
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Florida, New York City and California are leading the way in new coronavirus cases in the United States as the country moved past a daily average of more than 300,000 per day.
More than 65 shots fired in Philadelphia, injuring six people
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
More than 65 shots fired in Philadelphia, injuring six people
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Violence broke out in the Germantown section of Philadelphia, injuring six people after more than 65 shots were fired.
Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy accepts Trump endorsement, won't back Murkowski
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy accepts Trump endorsement, won't back Murkowski
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Alaska's Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy accepted the endorsement of former President Donald Trump under the condition that Dunleavy does not support Sen. Lisa Murkowski for re-election, setting up a high-profile intra-par
Joe Biden urges de-escalation of Ukraine tensions in call with Vladimir Putin
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Joe Biden urges de-escalation of Ukraine tensions in call with Vladimir Putin
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a phone call on Thursday, their second in the past month, as the two were expected to focus again on tensions at the Ukrainian border.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Louisiana judge resigns over racial slur video
Louisiana judge resigns over racial slur video
Ikea increases prices by 50%, citing rising supply chain cost
Ikea increases prices by 50%, citing rising supply chain cost
Colorado Gov. Polis reduces sentence for truck driver in fatal crash
Colorado Gov. Polis reduces sentence for truck driver in fatal crash
Naples Zoo president discusses shooting death of tiger
Naples Zoo president discusses shooting death of tiger
Biden OKs disaster declaration for 'historic' Colorado wildfire
Biden OKs disaster declaration for 'historic' Colorado wildfire
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement