Dec. 31, 2021 / 1:28 PM

COVID-19 cases continue to spike in U.S. as 2021 comes to a close

By Clyde Hughes
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data shows that the United States has recorded more than 400,000 new cases of the COVID-19 since Monday, some of its highest numbers ever. Photo by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Florida, New York City and California are leading the way in new coronavirus cases in the United States as the country moved past a daily average of more than 300,000 per day, according to figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The United States recorded a record 486,428 cases on Wednesday, moving the seven-day average to 316,277. Just eight days before, the United States recorded 207,077 new coronavirus cases with a seven-day rolling average of 162,325, according to the CDC.

The highly-contagious Omicron variant of COVID-19 is being blamed for the dramatic rise in cases.

The CDC recorded its biggest jump in the current trend between Dec. 26 and Dec. 27. The United States recorded 206,794 cases and a seven-day average of 223,778 per day. On Dec. 27, the country confirmed 453,519 cases, boosting the seven-day average to 248,630.

The U.S. has averaged more than 400,000 daily coronavirus cases since, which has also sent the seven-day average soaring.

Florida leads the nation in seven-day daily averages with 36,402 cases as of Wednesday. California followed with 21,171 and New Jersey with 17,448.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has been notorious for banning coronavirus vaccine mandates for companies in the state and fining his own school districts for instituting mask mandates for children to curb COVID-19.

New York City alone has a seven-day average of 29,824 cases per day, easily more than any city. Despite the rise, outgoing Mayor Bill de Blasio said Friday's New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square will go on as played with a limited 15,000 people in attendance.

