Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy accepts Trump endorsement, won't back Murkowski

Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Alaska's Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy accepted the endorsement of former President Donald Trump under the condition that Dunleavy does not support Sen. Lisa Murkowski for re-election, setting up a high-profile intra-party GOP battle there.
Trump has endorsed former Alaska commissioner of administration Kelly Tshibaka for Murkowski's Senate seat. The race next fall is shaping up to be a proxy war between Trump and Senate Minority leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., who is supporting Murkowski.