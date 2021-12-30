Tesla recalls nearly half a million cars, cites trunk and camera defects

Over half a million Tesla cars are being recalled due to issues that could cause accidents. Photo courtesy of Tesla

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Tesla issued recalls for nearly half a million Model S and Model 3 cars due to trunk and camera defects. This applies to all Model 3 cars released between 2017-2020 and some Model S vehicles. According to Tesla, the Model 3 cars may have problems with the opening and closing of the trunk, which can affect the cable harness that attaches to the rearview camera, causing the camera to unexpectedly fail, Barron's reported. Advertisement

The Model S car could have problems with the closing of the front trunk, which could cause traffic accidents.

There are 475,318 vehicles that could be recalled, including 356,309 Model 3 vehicles and 119,109 Model S vehicles, the Verge reported.

Tesla estimates only 1% of the Model 3 will display the defect. For the Model S vehicles, the number is much higher, at 14%.

In August, the The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration launched an investigation into Tesla, following 11 crashes that left one person dead and 17 others injured, which occurred with some Model S and Model 3 cars.

Last week, the federal government announced it was investigating a feature available in more than half a million Tesla vehicles that allows people in the cars to play games on a dashboard touch screen while the vehicle is in motion.

Advertisement

"This functionality, referred to as 'Passenger Play,' may distract the driver and increase the risk of a crash," the NHTSA's Office of Defects and investigations said in a report.