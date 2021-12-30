Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 30, 2021 / 1:35 PM

Tesla recalls nearly half a million cars, cites trunk and camera defects

By Megan Hadley
Tesla recalls nearly half a million cars, cites trunk and camera defects
Over half a million Tesla cars are being recalled due to issues that could cause accidents. Photo courtesy of Tesla

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Tesla issued recalls for nearly half a million Model S and Model 3 cars due to trunk and camera defects. This applies to all Model 3 cars released between 2017-2020 and some Model S vehicles.

According to Tesla, the Model 3 cars may have problems with the opening and closing of the trunk, which can affect the cable harness that attaches to the rearview camera, causing the camera to unexpectedly fail, Barron's reported.

Advertisement

The Model S car could have problems with the closing of the front trunk, which could cause traffic accidents.

There are 475,318 vehicles that could be recalled, including 356,309 Model 3 vehicles and 119,109 Model S vehicles, the Verge reported.

Tesla estimates only 1% of the Model 3 will display the defect. For the Model S vehicles, the number is much higher, at 14%.

In August, the The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration launched an investigation into Tesla, following 11 crashes that left one person dead and 17 others injured, which occurred with some Model S and Model 3 cars.

Last week, the federal government announced it was investigating a feature available in more than half a million Tesla vehicles that allows people in the cars to play games on a dashboard touch screen while the vehicle is in motion.

Advertisement

"This functionality, referred to as 'Passenger Play,' may distract the driver and increase the risk of a crash," the NHTSA's Office of Defects and investigations said in a report.

Read More

Federal regulators investigating Tesla over in-vehicle video game feature Tesla founder, tax-criticism target Elon Musk says he'll pay $11 billion in 2021 Six women file lawsuits alleging culture of sexual harassment at Tesla

Latest Headlines

Reports: FDA expected to recommend COVID-19 booster for adolescents next week
U.S. News // 21 minutes ago
Reports: FDA expected to recommend COVID-19 booster for adolescents next week
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- The Food and Drug Administration is expected to approve Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 booster shots for 12-to-15-year-olds next week, unnamed sources familiar with the decision said Thursday.
Virginia capital to give Black History Museum ownership of Confederate statues
U.S. News // 41 minutes ago
Virginia capital to give Black History Museum ownership of Confederate statues
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- The city of Richmond in Virginia has agreed to transfer ownership of all removed Confederate statues and memorials to the Black History Museum and the Cultural Center of Virginia.
Mayor Bill de Blasio says NYC's New Year's Eve celebration will go on
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Mayor Bill de Blasio says NYC's New Year's Eve celebration will go on
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Outgoing New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city's annual New Year's Eve celebration is moving ahead without additional alterations and incoming Mayor Eric Adams will be sworn in at the event.
Rare Malayan tiger shot dead at Florida zoo after biting onto man's arm
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Rare Malayan tiger shot dead at Florida zoo after biting onto man's arm
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- A sheriff's deputy was forced to shoot a Malayan tiger at a zoo in southwest Florida late Wednesday after it grabbed ahold of a man's arm and wouldn't let go.
Another earthquake shakes northern South Carolina -- the 6th this week
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Another earthquake shakes northern South Carolina -- the 6th this week
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- The north part of South Carolina was shaken by another earthquake on Thursday, the sixth this week alone.
Ukraine, NATO to be focus of Biden's phone call with Putin Thursday
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Ukraine, NATO to be focus of Biden's phone call with Putin Thursday
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden will speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a phone call on Thursday, their second in the past month, and the two are expected to focus again on tensions at the Ukrainian border.
Winter storm to precede frigid New Year's Day in Pacific Northwest
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Winter storm to precede frigid New Year's Day in Pacific Northwest
As Old Man Winter continues lobbing heavy snowballs at Seattle and Portland, Ore., a frigid blast of cold air is set to rush into the Pacific Northwest this week, making for the region's coldest New Year's Eve in years.
J&J says study shows vaccine boosters 85% effective preventing severe COVID-19
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
J&J says study shows vaccine boosters 85% effective preventing severe COVID-19
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Johnson & Johnson said Thursday that a real-world study in South Africa showed that a booster shot of its coronavirus vaccine was 85% effective in preventing COVID-19-related hospitalizations.
JetBlue cancels 1,300 flights through mid-January due to rising Omicron illnesses
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
JetBlue cancels 1,300 flights through mid-January due to rising Omicron illnesses
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- JetBlue Airways is removing about 1,300 flights from its schedule between Thursday and the middle of January, in anticipation of crew members becoming sick with the Omicron COVID-19 variant.
Denver gunman who killed 5 wrote violent books that foretold mass shooting
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Denver gunman who killed 5 wrote violent books that foretold mass shooting
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- The suspect in a deadly Denver-area shooting rampage this week previously wrote violent books that eerily described the attacks and some of the victims in his works of fiction turned out to be real-life victims.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ex-executive branch lawyers ask high court to release Trump records to Jan. 6 panel
Ex-executive branch lawyers ask high court to release Trump records to Jan. 6 panel
'Massive' storm to spread disruptive snow from Denver to Detroit on New Year's weekend
'Massive' storm to spread disruptive snow from Denver to Detroit on New Year's weekend
Rare Malayan tiger shot dead at Florida zoo after biting onto man's arm
Rare Malayan tiger shot dead at Florida zoo after biting onto man's arm
Denver gunman who killed 5 wrote violent books that foretold mass shooting
Denver gunman who killed 5 wrote violent books that foretold mass shooting
Smithsonian closes four museums due to COVID-19 staff shortages
Smithsonian closes four museums due to COVID-19 staff shortages
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement