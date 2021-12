Several other minor earthquakes occurred in the same area of South Carolina this week. Photo courtesy U.S. Geological Survey



Dec. 30 (UPI) -- The north part of South Carolina was shaken by another earthquake on Thursday, the sixth this week alone. The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake registered a magnitude of 2.5 and was centered about 4 miles east of Elgin. It had a depth of 1.5 miles. Advertisement

Elgin is about 20 miles away from the capital Columbia.

A 3.3-magnitude quake struck near Elgin on Monday, setting off a series of minor tremors. Residents said they could feel shaking and some heard a loud boom during some of the other quakes.

Three more quakes occurred later on Monday, with magnitudes between 1.7 and 2.5. A similar quake occurred early Wednesday.

Earthquakes are uncommon in South Carolina and in the Mid-Atlantic states. However, several minor quakes were recorded in Jenkinsville in one week recently, according to the South Carolina Emergency Management Division.